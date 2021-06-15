Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

News

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

News

Ten Asian solar markets have 1GW+ pipelines as continent dominates project development: Fitch

News

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

News

US DOE adds new software development track for latest US$5m Solar Prize

News

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Construction of a US solar plant underway. Image: Nextracker.

The confidence of renewable energy investors and developers stands at an “all-time high”, a new report by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) claims, however investment must surge in the coming years if the US is to meet decarbonisation goals.

Today ACORE has published its ‘Expectations for Renewable Energy Finance in 2021-2024 report, which details the findings of a survey of prominent renewable financiers and developers regarding their confidence in the sector.

Among the report’s key findings are that more than two-thirds of investors surveyed (68%) intend to increase their investments in the renewable energy sector this year compared to 2020, with utility-scale solar and energy storage ranking among the most popular destinations of investment among those surveyed over the next three years.

Specific markets in the US to rank as particularly attractive are the PJM, CAISO and NYISO electricity markets, reflecting a boom in financing and development activity in these markets.

But those surveyed also raised concerns about the availability of tax equity, which remains the source of financing hardest hit by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That conclusion compounds comments made during PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar and Storage Finance USA event last November, where investors said the solar tax equity market was the first to freeze up as the pandemic set in early last year.

At the time Jonathan Gross, chief investment officer at Alchemy Renewable Energy, said that while there had been some resurgence in tax equity availability by November, “the tax equity world is almost still in lockdown”.

The survey results come as ACORE charts the US’ progress towards a goal established by the trade association in 2018 for the country to attract US$1 trillion of investment into renewables and other clean energy technologies by the end of the decade. While investment decreased last year, caused predominantly by a fall-off in investments in onshore wind, investment is expected to bounce back in 2021.

Having raised around US$167 billion so far, an average of US$92.6 billion will be needed in each year for the rest of the decade, representative of a 59% increase over 2020 investment, ACORE said.

Gregory Wetstone, chief executive at ACORE, said if the US is to meet the trade association’s target, and by extension President Biden’s aim of decarbonising the power sector by 2035, then “the status quo is no longer going to cut it”.

“Renewable sector investors and developers seem to understand that this is the moment to accelerate investment in renewable energy and grid-enabling technologies to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” he said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
acore, decarbonisation, energy storage, finance, investment, investment tax credit, investor confidence, investors, itc, policy, president biden, ssfusa, us

Read Next

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

June 14, 2021
Mozambique-based coal operator Ncondezi Energy has announced a joint venture (JV) with South African-based NESA to target South Africa’s C&I solar and storage markets.

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

June 14, 2021
UK-based solar developer and O&M provider Anesco has been acquired by a joint venture between US private equity firm Ara Partners and Aksiom Services Group.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

June 12, 2021
With South Africa faced with ongoing power cuts, Jules Scully explores the how solar PV can help decarbonise the country’s coal-heavy grid while providing energy security.

A2A, Ardian sign deal to cooperate on multi-billion-euro clean project pipeline

June 9, 2021
Italian utility A2A has said it will be able to accelerate its renewable generation growth plans thanks to a new partnership with investment house Ardian, as the partners establish what they claim will be Italy’s second-largest platform focused on the energy transition.

Solar still among cheapest new-build power generation in Australia

June 8, 2021
Solar PV and wind will continue to be the cheapest sources of new electricity generation capacity in Australia, even when integration costs are included, according to new research from the country’s science agency, CSIRO, and the Australian Energy Market Operator.

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’: US could create 600,000 renewables and energy storage jobs by 2030

June 8, 2021
The US could create between 500,000 – 600,000 jobs across the solar, wind and battery storage sectors if it reaches 50 – 70% renewables generation by 2030, research from new trade body the American Clean Power Association suggests.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

News

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

Editors' Blog, Features

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part two: No blind price cuts, technology is king and collaborate to reduce waste

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021