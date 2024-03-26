Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Thornova Solar launches n-type TOPCon modules

By Simon Yuen
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

TOPCon takeover is nearly complete as “PERC will start to disappear” – LSS EU

News

Renewable subsidies: between a ROC and a hard place

Features, Guest Blog

US DOE invests US$22 million in utility-scale renewables to improve siting and permitting

News

5B deploys 26MW of prefabricated folding modules for Australian gold mine

News

Global Solar Council to develop Solar Training Standards Initiative

News

R.Power to build 134MWp solar PV portfolio in Poland

News

“There’s no way around it” – solar manufacturing regulation and reliance on imports discussed at LSS EU

News

Bernstein Liebhard launches lawsuit against Shoals over “wire shrinkback” issue

News

Thornova Solar launches n-type TOPCon modules

News

India’s role in global solar manufacturing in terawatt era

Features, Featured Articles
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Thornova Solar plans to manufacture modules in the US in 2025. Image: Thornova Solar

US-based solar manufacturer Thornova Solar has launched a new n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module series for utility-scale projects.

The dual-glass TS-BGT66-G12 and single-glass TS-BWT66-G12 modules are based on the larger format G12 silicon wafers, offering power outputs ranging from 695-720W, with conversion efficiencies from 22.4-23.2%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Both modules measure 2,384 millimetres x 1,303 millimetres x 35 millimetres, with a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius. Thornova Solar claimed that the modules’ bifaciality performance can reach up to 85%. Additionally, the modules can reduce balance of system (BOS) costs by 6.1% and increase power generation by 4.2% when compared with conventional PERC modules thanks to the larger wafer size.

Thornova Solar added that the modules can be operated with a system voltage of 1,500V and in different climates with temperatures ranging between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. The modules’ annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, with a maximum degradation in the first year of 1%.

Currently, the company produces modules in its assembly plant in Vietnam. Moving forward, it will begin manufacturing modules in the US in 2025.

William Sheng, CEO of Thornova Solar, said: “With the rapid growth in solar power generation in the US, we aim to provide a strong, reliable US-based supply of modules that are optimally designed for utility-scale projects, enabling buyers to take full advantage of US tax credits for solar modules with domestic content.”

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) targeting US$369 billion for clean energy and US$40 billion for manufacturing, the solar industry has never been brighter. The IRA, securing financing for future projects or supply chain bottlenecks will be among the discussions at this year’s event. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

1 May 2024
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 3rd Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
lssusa, pv modules, solar cell, solar pv, Thornova solar, us, usa

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Burns & McDonnell completes EPC work on 764MW solar PV in Wisconsin

News

Primergy signs ‘long-term’ PPA with San Diego Community Power for solar-plus-storage project

News

CPUC approves Limited Generation Profiles for renewables to connect to California grid

News

Albedo study seeks to improve accuracy of bifacial PV modelling

News

Invenergy secures US$1.27 billion for renewables portfolio in Texas and Kansas

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2024