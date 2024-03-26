Thornova Solar launches n-type TOPCon modules

Both modules measure 2,384 millimetres x 1,303 millimetres x 35 millimetres, with a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius. Thornova Solar claimed that the modules’ bifaciality performance can reach up to 85%. Additionally, the modules can reduce balance of system (BOS) costs by 6.1% and increase power generation by 4.2% when compared with conventional PERC modules thanks to the larger wafer size.

Thornova Solar added that the modules can be operated with a system voltage of 1,500V and in different climates with temperatures ranging between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. The modules’ annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, with a maximum degradation in the first year of 1%.

Currently, the company produces modules in its assembly plant in Vietnam. Moving forward, it will begin manufacturing modules in the US in 2025.

William Sheng, CEO of Thornova Solar, said: “With the rapid growth in solar power generation in the US, we aim to provide a strong, reliable US-based supply of modules that are optimally designed for utility-scale projects, enabling buyers to take full advantage of US tax credits for solar modules with domestic content.”