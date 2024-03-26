Thornova Solar launches n-type TOPCon modules

US-based solar manufacturer Thornova Solar has launched a new n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module series for utility-scale projects.
The dual-glass TS-BGT66-G12 and single-glass TS-BWT66-G12 modules are based on the larger format G12 silicon wafers, offering power outputs ranging from 695-720W, with conversion efficiencies from 22.4-23.2%.
Both modules measure 2,384 millimetres x 1,303 millimetres x 35 millimetres, with a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius. Thornova Solar claimed that the modules’ bifaciality performance can reach up to 85%. Additionally, the modules can reduce balance of system (BOS) costs by 6.1% and increase power generation by 4.2% when compared with conventional PERC modules thanks to the larger wafer size.
Thornova Solar added that the modules can be operated with a system voltage of 1,500V and in different climates with temperatures ranging between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. The modules’ annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, with a maximum degradation in the first year of 1%.
Currently, the company produces modules in its assembly plant in Vietnam. Moving forward, it will begin manufacturing modules in the US in 2025.
William Sheng, CEO of Thornova Solar, said: “With the rapid growth in solar power generation in the US, we aim to provide a strong, reliable US-based supply of modules that are optimally designed for utility-scale projects, enabling buyers to take full advantage of US tax credits for solar modules with domestic content.”
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) targeting US$369 billion for clean energy and US$40 billion for manufacturing, the solar industry has never been brighter. The IRA, securing financing for future projects or supply chain bottlenecks will be among the discussions at this year’s event. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.