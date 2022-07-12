Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

Module-level power electronics from Tigo. Image: Tigo Energy.

Module-level power electronics supplier Tigo Energy has filed an intellectual property (IP) infringement lawsuit in the US against inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology America.

The complaint covers six patents and is focused on systems and methods used in module-level rapid shutdown units that are attached to PV panels.

The complaint alleges that SMA and some of its suppliers copied Tigo innovations that comply with rapid shutdown requirements.

Germany-headquartered SMA Solar acquired a 27% stake in Tigo Energy in 2016, obtaining exclusive rights to worldwide sales of the firm’s TS4 retrofit product.

SMA Solar declined to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by PV Tech.

While SMA’s sales for 2021 were below expectations due to a shortage of electronic chips, the company announced last month it plans to double production capacity at its Germany headquarters to 40GW by 2024.