Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Americas

Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

Module-level power electronics from Tigo. Image: Tigo Energy.

Module-level power electronics supplier Tigo Energy has filed an intellectual property (IP) infringement lawsuit in the US against inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology America.

The complaint covers six patents and is focused on systems and methods used in module-level rapid shutdown units that are attached to PV panels.

The complaint alleges that SMA and some of its suppliers copied Tigo innovations that comply with rapid shutdown requirements.

Germany-headquartered SMA Solar acquired a 27% stake in Tigo Energy in 2016, obtaining exclusive rights to worldwide sales of the firm’s TS4 retrofit product.

SMA Solar declined to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by PV Tech.

While SMA’s sales for 2021 were below expectations due to a shortage of electronic chips, the company announced last month it plans to double production capacity at its Germany headquarters to 40GW by 2024.

Read Next

SMA plots major solar inverter manufacturing capacity expansion

June 6, 2022
Solar inverter manufacturer SMA has unveiled plans to double its production capacity by 2024 at its Germany headquarters.
PV Tech Premium

PV Talk: SMA Solar CEO on chip shortages, policy and tailwinds driving growth

May 20, 2022
SMA Solar CEO Jürgen Reinert tells PV Tech Premium how the solar industry is benefiting from increased access to politicians as he calls for more support for European PV manufacturers.

SMA Solar’s sales drop as limited chip supply dents Q1 performance

May 11, 2022
Inverter supplier SMA Solar Technology continues to be affected by considerable challenges in connection with the tight electronic supply of electronic components.

Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

April 21, 2022
Solar module suppliers Maxeon Solar Technologies and Canadian Solar have settled an agreement on a patent infringement lawsuit in Japan.

SMA Solar’s 2021 inverter sales fall due to chip shortage

March 31, 2022
SMA Solar Technology’s sales for 2021 came in below prior expectations for the year as the inverter supplier was impacted by a shortage of electronic chips – a headwind it expects to persist in the coming months.

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

March 7, 2022
Inverter supplier SMA Solar Technology has lowered its 2021 earnings forecast even further and has warned of additional headwinds this year due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

