Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Tigo Energy reports ‘more stabilised environment’ and consistent results in Q1 2024

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Carbon to launch French PV manufacturing in autumn 2025 with 500MW pilot plant

News

Tigo Energy reports ‘more stabilised environment’ and consistent results in Q1 2024

News

Australia budget commits A$22.7 billion to ‘renewable energy superpower’ plan

News

Navigating the currents: India’s pursuit of energy self-sufficiency amidst global dependencies

News, Features, Guest Blog

Big Interview: kWh Analytics’ Jason Kaminsky on managing risk amid extreme weather events

Features, Interviews

‘Investment is growing and average capex is dropping’: John Mushriqui on power procurement ahead of Renewable Energy Revenues 2024

Features, Interviews

Nextracker FY 2024 backlog orders up 56%, expects revenue to increase about 15%

News

SEG Solar to build 5GW vertically integrated manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

Biden to increase Section 301 tariffs on solar cells to 50%

News

BrightNight and Cordelio Power finalise US$414 million funding for 300MW Box Canyon project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
tigo energy in california
“This quarter, we started seeing meaningful progress in the reduction of industry-wide inventory overhang challenges,” said Tigo Energy chair and CEO Zvi Alon. Image: Tigo Energy

US-headquartered electronics manufacturer Tigo Energy has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which include revenues of US$9.8 million and gross profit of US$2.8 million, figures broadly in line with the company’s performance in the previous quarter.

Between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, revenue grew by US$0.6 million, from US$9.2 million, while gross profit fell marginally, by US$0.1 million from US$2.9 million. Operating expenses were similarly stable from the previous quarter, falling from US$16.4 million in the final quarter of 2023 to US$11.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Tigo Energy’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) losses reached US$6.3 million, an improvement over the losses of US$11.6 million endured in the previous quarter.

These results are broadly in line with the forecasts made by the company earlier this year, and while many of these figures deviate little from the last quarter’s results, they are strikingly different to the figures posted 12 months earlier. Between the first quarters of 2023 and 2024, revenue fell by 80.4%, while gross profit fell by 84.9%, which are illustrated in the graph below.

Graph showing Tigo Energy’s recent financial performance. Credit: PV Tech

At the time, Tigo Energy chair and CEO Zvi Alon attributed the company’s strong performance in the second quarter of 2023 to the loosening of “supply constraints” that had limited product shipments in 2023.

In the following quarter, Alon argued that “a significant number of customers delayed scheduled shipments,” and the company’s stable financial performance in the following quarters suggests that these figures reflect a business-as-usual scenario, as opposed to the anomalously strong financial performance reported in the first half of 2023.

“This quarter, we started seeing meaningful progress in the reduction of industry-wide inventory overhang challenges that have persisted since the second quarter of 2023,” said Alon of the latest results. “Looking ahead, we expect our revenues and profitability to continue to improve over the remainder of 2024.”

“We are seeing a more stabilised environment in the US market and pockets of growth and recovery within the EMEA region, including restocking activity among our customers as they start to replenish their inventory.”

Alon also highlighted the launch of the company’s TS4-X series of module optimisers as a positive development. Earlier this month, VP of business development Evgeny Finkel spoke to PV Tech Premium about another of the company’s products, its Predict+ suite of forecasting tools, and how technologies such as AI can have a significant impact on the efficacy of solar projects, considering the “rapid changes” in external factors, such as power prices and weather events, that such projects are exposed to.

PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media will host the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit on 21-23 May 2024 in London. The event will explore PPA design, the role of effective policy, evolving strategies for large energy buyers and more. For more information, go to the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, finance, financial results, optimisation, predict+, revenue, sales, Tigo Energy, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden to increase Section 301 tariffs on solar cells to 50%

News

Efforts to bring US polysilicon and wafer supply face an uphill struggle. Here’s why

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

LONGi withdraws from Romanian PV project after EU ‘market distortions’ investigation

News

Global module prices are near the bottom, Chinese PV giants say

News

ACP: US adds 4.6GW of solar in Q1 2024, total installed capacity reaches 100GW

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024