Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

By Simon Yuen
Europe

Tongwei sells module to Genertec Italia
China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation’s Italian affiliate Genertec Italia orders the modules. Image: Tongwei

Chinese manufacturer Tongwei has received a 700MW module order from an Italian affiliate of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC).

Neither Tongwei nor Genertec Italia revealed where these modules will be used or the types of modules. The module order followed an annual procurement framework agreement signed in February 2023. Tongwei and Genertec Italia will “intensify their collaboration in the Italian market” in the future and promote China’s solar manufacturing on the global stage.

Earlier this year, Tongwei announced a plan to invest RMB28 billion (US$3.9 billion) in expanding its silicon production capacity. In total, the company expects to produce 500,000 metric tons of industrial-grade silicon annually and 400,000 tons of polysilicon in the new facility. The project is divided into two construction phases, with each phase expected to take 15-18 months to complete.

The first phase will result in production capacity of around 200,000 tons each of industrial silicon and high-purity crystalline silicon, with an estimated investment of around RMB13-14 billion. The aim is to complete construction and commence production by the end of December 2025. The second phase, the initiation of which will be subject to market conditions, will see production capacity increased by a further 300,000 tons for industrial silicon and 200,000 tons for high-purity crystalline silicon.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, with panels on several markets, including Italy, Ireland and Czechia, as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

26 March 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
The Large Scale Solar Summit Europe returns for its 12th year in 2024. Always senior and packed with the industry's leading IPPs and developers, this will be the meeting place for decision-makers in the European solar industry.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
china, Genertec Italia, LSSEU, pv modules, pv power plants, tongwei

