Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

Chinese manufacturer Tongwei has received a 700MW module order from an Italian affiliate of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC).
Neither Tongwei nor Genertec Italia revealed where these modules will be used or the types of modules. The module order followed an annual procurement framework agreement signed in February 2023. Tongwei and Genertec Italia will “intensify their collaboration in the Italian market” in the future and promote China’s solar manufacturing on the global stage.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Earlier this year, Tongwei announced a plan to invest RMB28 billion (US$3.9 billion) in expanding its silicon production capacity. In total, the company expects to produce 500,000 metric tons of industrial-grade silicon annually and 400,000 tons of polysilicon in the new facility. The project is divided into two construction phases, with each phase expected to take 15-18 months to complete.
The first phase will result in production capacity of around 200,000 tons each of industrial silicon and high-purity crystalline silicon, with an estimated investment of around RMB13-14 billion. The aim is to complete construction and commence production by the end of December 2025. The second phase, the initiation of which will be subject to market conditions, will see production capacity increased by a further 300,000 tons for industrial silicon and 200,000 tons for high-purity crystalline silicon.
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, with panels on several markets, including Italy, Ireland and Czechia, as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.