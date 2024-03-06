Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

Earlier this year, Tongwei announced a plan to invest RMB28 billion (US$3.9 billion) in expanding its silicon production capacity. In total, the company expects to produce 500,000 metric tons of industrial-grade silicon annually and 400,000 tons of polysilicon in the new facility. The project is divided into two construction phases, with each phase expected to take 15-18 months to complete.

The first phase will result in production capacity of around 200,000 tons each of industrial silicon and high-purity crystalline silicon, with an estimated investment of around RMB13-14 billion. The aim is to complete construction and commence production by the end of December 2025. The second phase, the initiation of which will be subject to market conditions, will see production capacity increased by a further 300,000 tons for industrial silicon and 200,000 tons for high-purity crystalline silicon.