Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

Japanese cell and module manufacturer Toyo Solar has begun production at its 2GW solar cell processing plant in Ethiopia.
By the end of April, the company said it expects to ship more than 80MW of solar cells, while operations continue to ramp up. By June this year, the company expects to be fully operational and reach its annual nameplate production capacity of 2GW.
The manufacturer recently announced plans to double the solar cell capacity at its Ethiopia plant from 2GW to 4GW. According to Toyo, the expansion is scheduled to be completed by July 2025, with production beginning by August 2025.
The expansion is based on ‘robust’ external customer demand and internal needs for its US module assembly plant it is currently building in Houston, Texas, said Toyo.
“We are very positive about the strong demand we are seeing in the market and are working diligently to execute the additional 2GW expansion in Ethiopia,” said Junsei Ryu, chairman and CEO of Toyo.