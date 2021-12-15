Solar Media
News

Trina Tracker launches Trina Smart Cloud that can ‘lower the LCOE’ for solar PV projects

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

Trina Tracker launches Trina Smart Cloud that can ‘lower the LCOE’ for solar PV projects

News

Canadian Solar sells 635MWp PV project in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais

News

European Investment Fund commits US$56m to Everwood Capital’s plan for 1GW of solar projects

News

US developer Geenex Solar bags funding to advance PV and energy storage pipeline

News

PV 2030: The grid in 2030 – examining the changes needed

Featured Articles, Features

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

News

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

News

US on track for record solar additions this year but 2022 forecast lowered

News

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

Featured Articles, Features
Trina Tracker said the new cloud systems will lower the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) through lower O&M costs and minimising power loss. Image: Trina Tracker.

Trina Tracker, a business unit of Trina Solar, has launched Trina Smart Cloud, a monitoring and control tracking solution that the company said leads to more intelligent operation and maintenance (O&M) of solar PV stations.

Trina Tracker said the new systems lowers the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) by “minimising power loss, improving system performance and reducing O&M costs.”

The new Smart Cloud centralises its algorithm and enables reliable and accurate operation across a wide range of weather conditions, Trina Tracker said. It has already been deployed in the 30MW Tongchuan PV plan in China.

Moreover, “it increases productivity through preventive diagnosis and O&M suggestions by drawing on comprehensive and reliable data analysis to ensure the stable operation of the whole PV station.”

The application contains “user-friendly software” that can be “easily integrated into other platforms” and a “network architecture that can be configured and adapted to the characteristics of each project”, Trina Tracker said.

Its senior key account manager for Europe, Alberto Sánchez, said: “We are the only player in the solar market capable of offering one unique integrated solution that not only comprises modules and trackers, but it also includes an innovative and intelligent real-time monitoring application that accurately reports and predicts data and control the installation.”

cloud, lcoe, operations and maintenance, pv trackers, trackers, trina solar, trina tracker

Read Next

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

December 13, 2021
The US Senate Finance Committee has included manufacturing incentives for domestic producers of solar trackers and inverters in its draft version of the country’s Build Back Better (BBB) budget reconciliation bill.
PV Tech Premium

How ‘transformative’ Build Back Better plan could supercharge US solar sector

December 9, 2021
As Senate Democrats continue negotiations over President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, Jules Scully looks at how the package could drive solar deployment and bolster domestic PV manufacturing.

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

December 3, 2021
Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) LLC has acquired US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm DEPCOM, which specialises in utility-scale solar PV projects, for an undisclosed amount

What does the future hold for tracker manufacturers?

December 2, 2021
Amongst a flurry of M&A activity and new product launches, PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao reflects on the tracker market status quo, the fortunes of China-based tracker manufacturers and what the future might hold for a market that’s set to get even more competitive.
PV Tech Premium

Array Technologies’ STI Norland acquisition to strengthen supply chains and open up international expansion

November 30, 2021
Array Technologies reveals to PV Tech Premium the core motivations behind its US$652m deal to acquire STI Norland, creating what it says is the world’s biggest tracker company, from stronger supply chains to an ability to target more international markets

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

November 17, 2021
Trina Solar has revealed a new freight packing solution for its larger modules that it said will reduce the costs associated with shipping that have soared since the start of the pandemic

Most Read

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

News

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

News

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

PV 2030: The race to the TOPCon

Featured Articles, Features

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

Featured Articles, Features

