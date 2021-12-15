Trina Tracker launches Trina Smart Cloud that can ‘lower the LCOE’ for solar PV projects

Trina Tracker said the new cloud systems will lower the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) through lower O&M costs and minimising power loss. Image: Trina Tracker.

Trina Tracker, a business unit of Trina Solar, has launched Trina Smart Cloud, a monitoring and control tracking solution that the company said leads to more intelligent operation and maintenance (O&M) of solar PV stations.

Trina Tracker said the new systems lowers the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) by “minimising power loss, improving system performance and reducing O&M costs.”

The new Smart Cloud centralises its algorithm and enables reliable and accurate operation across a wide range of weather conditions, Trina Tracker said. It has already been deployed in the 30MW Tongchuan PV plan in China.

Moreover, “it increases productivity through preventive diagnosis and O&M suggestions by drawing on comprehensive and reliable data analysis to ensure the stable operation of the whole PV station.”

The application contains “user-friendly software” that can be “easily integrated into other platforms” and a “network architecture that can be configured and adapted to the characteristics of each project”, Trina Tracker said.

Its senior key account manager for Europe, Alberto Sánchez, said: “We are the only player in the solar market capable of offering one unique integrated solution that not only comprises modules and trackers, but it also includes an innovative and intelligent real-time monitoring application that accurately reports and predicts data and control the installation.”