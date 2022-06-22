Trina Solar starts construction on huge vertically integrated PV factory in China, eyes greater N-type production

Trina Solar said it wanted to increase the competitiveness of its N-type modules. Image: Trina Solar

Trina Solar has started construction on a vast new industrial park in the central Chinese province of Qinghai that will cover almost the entire PV manufacturing chain from polysilicon production all the way down to modules.

The site will produce silicon, high-purity polysilicon, monosilicon, wafers, cells and modules as well as containing auxiliary production lines.

The Trina Solar (Xining) New energy Industrial Park project in Xining Economic and Technological Development Zone, located in the provincial capital of Xining, includes production lines for an annual output of 300,000 tonnes of industrial silicon, 150,000 tonnes of high-purity polysilicon, 35GW of monosilicon, 10GW of wafer slices, 10GW of cells, 10GW of modules and 15GW of auxiliaries for modules.

Trina Solar said it plans to sign an Investment Cooperation Agreement with Qinghai Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Xining People’s Government and Xining Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee.

The project is located in Nanchuan Industrial Park and Ganhe Industrial Park of Xining Economic and Technological Development Zone (location is subject to the official approval of the planning department), and will be carried out in two phases.

Phase I involves constructing the production lines and supporting infrastructure for an annual output of 100,000 tonnes of industrial silicon, 50,000 tonnes of high-purity polysilicon, 20GW of monosilicon, 5GW of wafer slices, 5GW of cells, 5GW of modules and 7.5GW of auxiliaries. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Phase II entails constructing production lines and supporting infrastructure for an annual output of 200,000 tonnes of industrial silicon, 100,000 tonnes of high-purity polysilicon, 15GW of monosilicon, 5GW of wafer slices, 5GW of cells, 5GW of modules and 7.5GW of auxiliaries. It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

The construction of the seven individual projects mentioned above is set to begin in 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The capacity, scale and execution schedule of each project will be moderately adjusted according to market conditions.

With the help of local policies and industrial support advantages in Xining, Trina Solar said the signing of the Investment Agreement will help the company to further improve its competitiveness in the production of the next-generation N-type cell technology and would optimise the overall layout of the upstream and downstream industrial chain.

The company will expand new arenas on the basis of a strengthened core business, laying a solid foundation for future growth by seizing opportunities in the PV market, it said.

However, the projects mentioned above will require more investment than Trina Solar’s currently owned and self-raised capital, and exceeds the cash level in the account. Therefore, more funding will be needed through banks, equity financing and other measures.