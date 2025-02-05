Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Guest Blog

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

By Bob Moczulewski & Joel Laubenstein
Markets & Finance, Manufacturing, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Are steel module frames set to replace aluminium as the PV industry standard?

Features, Interviews

Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

News

Asset managers need to be ‘dealt into the poker game’ to maximise the value of European solar assets

News

Pan-European solar portfolios have become ‘narrow and deep’

News

Ocean Sun to bring floating solar PV to Australia via new partnership

News

SEIA: US annual module manufacturing capacity passes 50GW

News

Securitisation and green bonds offer more flexible solar financing solutions in Europe

News

Hybridisation and storage co-location key to strengthening revenue in European solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Donald Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency has created uncertainty in the rollout of solar and others renewables in the United States. Image: Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons

President Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency on day one of his second presidency has made it clear that meeting increasing energy demands is a critical priority of this administration. However, the issuance of the Unleashing American Energy executive order and the withdrawal of the United States from global climate agreements are strong indicators of the direction the new administration plans to take: reducing obstacles to fossil-based energy sources and no longer prioritising renewables.

Despite the administration’s indication of an “all of the above approach” to increasing energy production in the United States, momentum is clearly in favour of boosting fossil fuel production.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The early executive orders have the most detrimental impact on programmes that fall under the previous administration’s renewable energy programmes captured in the bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The greatest immediate impact is being felt in the wind industry through the numerous permitting, easement and approval obstacles in the path of wind projects, particularly offshore wind development where leases have been halted.

Renewable energy, particularly solar capacity, has driven the growth of US power generation in recent years and is expected to continue to do so, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Although solar does not appear to be in the direct crosshairs of the new administration’s shifting energy policy, solar project owners, manufacturers and investors should be aware of the potential impacts, particularly those related to IRA clean energy funding and tax credits.

There remains significant uncertainty with the new administration’s shifting policies and potential actions. However, based on early activity, here are the main considerations for solar stakeholders to keep in mind.

An immediate halt to loans and grants under the IRA will slow industry growth

In anticipation of a pause in IRA funding, the Biden administration allocated tens of billions in grants and loans in the last couple of months, with experts noting that these funds are legally obligated and difficult to claw back.

Historically, incoming administrations have honoured government contracts related to grants and loans from previous administrations. The pause might be an attempt to review any commitments made hastily for projects that are still in their early stages.

The exact impact on energy and decarbonisation projects already underway remains to be seen. The Trump administration’s funding freeze was rescinded just before it was to take affect amid confusion and worries over the toll it would take on non-profits and state and local agencies that rely on the funding. Despite this, the Executive Order remains in place mandating a 90-day review of all IIJA and IRA-related projects and maintaining the hold on all funding from these programmes pending further review.  

The bottom line: energy projects relying on loans and grants for funding could be held up. However, the current administration could face legal challenges if contractually secured loans and grants for projects are not honoured.

IRA tax credits for clean energy projects should not be impacted

Early policy changes do not impact investment tax credits (ITCs) or production tax credits (PTCs) available to eligible clean energy manufacturers, providers, project owners or investors under the IRA. These credits are statutory and therefore unable to be revoked without a Congressional repeal of the law. Although uncertainty remains over what parts, if any, of the IRA will be repealed in the future, credits are still available for projects in the near term.

There is early consensus among industry analysts that a full repeal of the IRA is unlikely. However, some trims to the programme could be made as part of the administration’s budget reconciliation bill, which is expected to take place in late 2025.

In the meantime, clean energy projects that are eligible for the 30% tax credit and bonus adders for projects located in low income or energy communities – those impacted by the energy transition – as well as those projects using domestically made components should continue to move forward. Project owners should concentrate on meeting and substantiating “begun construction” deadlines to ensure eligibility for credits as allowed under the existing IRA law.

There is more uncertainty surrounding the impact on direct pay tax credits

Not-for-profit organisations that are relying on direct pay tax credits are most concerned about the impact of policy changes on their current and future projects. The direct pay provisions of the IRA were introduced as a means to expand access to the IRA’s energy credit regime by providing entities that generally do not have annual tax liabilities a mechanism for monetising them. As the law stands currently, direct pay credits are still considered tax credits under the IRA and therefore fall under tax law. A change in policy resulting from the Unleashing American Energy executive order will not impact this. 

Uncertainty remains whether the pause in funding covers all prospective funding, such as direct pay provisions under the IRA, or if it applies solely to federally administered grants, loans and contracts. This is particularly applicable to energy projects undertaken by municipalities, tribal nations, educational institutions and other tax-exempt entities. However, at this time, projects that are currently in place should continue to move forward, focusing on meeting eligibility criteria and “begun construction” deadlines in the event of a repeal.

Transferability of tax credits is expected to remain in place

The transferability market of IRA tax credits plays an important role in ensuring that developers of both small- and large-scale solar projects have the necessary cash flow without the complexity of having to rely on other investors such as PE firms. The transferability of tax credits provision of the IRA is law, so unless the law is repealed by Congress and the President, the transferability market is expected to remain in place. There has been no indication that the transferability piece of the IRA is being targeted for repeal.

The potential for increased tariffs is both a risk and an opportunity

Although tariffs are nothing new for the solar industry, uncertainty remains over what goods in the solar PV supply chain will be subjected to new or increased tariffs by the new administration, and at what rate. Increased tariffs would likely cause the cost of materials and components to rise, creating another obstacle for the solar industry as it competes with other energy sources. The upside, however, would be a more equitable playing field for US manufacturers against low-cost international competitors.

Boiling it down: Clean energy growth will continue in the face of uncertainty

Uncertainty remains over the direction of the new administration and the long-term future of the IRA/IIJA clean energy provisions. This uncertainty could have an impact on short-term growth and investments in the clean energy industry. However, growth of renewable energy and storage capacity remains a critical means of meeting increasing energy demands, providing grid stability and adding jobs in many Congressional districts – all of which are priorities of the new administration – and the IRA and IIJA are important incentives to continue fuelling that growth.

By Bob Moczulewski, tax director, and Joel Laubenstein, principal, Baker Tilly.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
donald trump, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, usa

Read Next

enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

February 5, 2025
Enphase Energy's financial results follow a wider trend in the inverter market, which has seen major players struggle to adapt.
Image: Canopy Power Australia.

Ocean Sun to bring floating solar PV to Australia via new partnership

February 5, 2025
Floating solar PV in Australia has received a boost, as Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, a Norwegian company specialising in floating solar technology, revealed a strategic partnership yesterday (4 February).
Image: Photon Energy Group

Photon Energy to manage 101MW Hungarian PV

February 4, 2025
Photon signed the contract with EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the Portuguese energy utility and project developer.
Solar panels in Nebraska.

Goldman Sachs spin-out MN8 Energy bags US$612 million for US PV portfolio

February 4, 2025
The projects, with 517MW cumulative capacity, are currently under construction and expected to begin operations by the end of 2025.
A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.

Australia: Neoen project in NSW was best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in January

February 4, 2025
French renewable power producer Neoen’s 36MW Griffith solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia, was the best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in terms of AC capacity in January 2025.
Pictured: Brandon A. Smith, Mayor of Greenwood; Alex Zhu, CEO of ES Foundry; John R. McCravy, III, South Carolina House District 13; and Dayne Pruitt, Greenwood County Councilmember.

ES Foundry begins producing PERC cells at US manufacturing plant

February 3, 2025
The site will produce 3GW of passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) crystalline silicon solar cells by Q3 2025, ES Foundry said in an announcement.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEIA: US annual module manufacturing capacity passes 50GW

News

Trump latest tariff raises duty on Chinese solar products to 60%

News

Australia: Neoen project in NSW was best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in January

News

Premier Energies halts solar cell plant in the US amidst policy uncertainty

News

Goldman Sachs spin-out MN8 Energy bags US$612 million for US PV portfolio

News

Indian budget offers boost to domestic PV manufacturing

News

Upcoming Events

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.