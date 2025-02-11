Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Gautam Solar and Waaree advance module and cell plants, India reaches 100GW of installed PV capacity

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: UtmoLight begins GW-scale perovskite production, updates from Mingyang and Leapting

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM sees connections pipeline grow to 50GW

News

The hope and hype of commercial perovskites

Long Reads, Featured Articles, Features

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

News

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

News

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

News

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The rule increases the previous 10% tariff and will remove exemptions for countries or specific products. Image: Nextracker.

US president Donald Trump has introduced a flat 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports to the US in a move which aims to increase the “national security of the United States”.

The rule increases the previous 10% tariff and will remove exemptions for countries or specific products when it comes into effect in March.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The US currently gets the bulk of its steel and aluminium imports from Canada and Mexico. On average, roughly 2 million metric tonnes of steel and 0.45 million metric tonnes of aluminium entered the US every month over the last year.

Of that average monthly figure, 0.7 million tonnes of steel and 0.25 million tonnes of aluminium came from Mexico and Canada, according to the US International Trade Administration (the figures do not break it down by individual country).

The US also receives significant amounts of steel imports from European Union countries.

In his steel tariff proclamation, Trump said the US Secretary of Commerce “advised me of his opinion that steel articles are being imported into the US in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the US.”

These measures could further enflame US trade relations with its closest neighbours after the president’s announcement of tariffs on Mexico and Canada was postponed following discussions between the countries’ leaders.

The US solar industry uses steel for solar tracker and racking manufacturing and a number of US companies have established supply deals with US steel producers. Tracker manufacturer Nextracker, in particular, has established US manufacturing bases in partnership with steel producers, which could potentially insulate it from future price changes.

Aluminium is the primary material used for solar module frames. US annual nameplate module production capacity has reached 50GW, according to data from trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) released last week. With some exceptions, like steel module frame producer Origami Solar, the majority of these modules use aluminium frames.

As with many of Donald Trump’s early policy changes, the long-term impact of these tariffs on the solar industry and on the US more broadly remains to be seen.

The PV manufacturing industry downplayed the impacts of Trump’s initial tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China (premium access) though there were some warnings of procurement challenges ahead.

Since the metal tariff announcement, Reuters has reported that US steel producers’ stock prices have risen and overseas peers’ stock has fallen.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
aluminium, canada, donald trump, finance, import barriers, mexico, solar pv, steel, supply chain, tariff, us

Read Next

Image: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

February 10, 2025
A broad coalition of US energy companies and groups have called for clean energy tax credit support in the US, amidst Trump's recent executive orders.
shipping_containers_rotterdam_flickr_Luke_Price_cropped_750_500_s

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

February 10, 2025
Factors including import duties and changing tax rates in China have driven up US module prices, according to CEA's latest pricing report.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

February 10, 2025
Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar is suing rival producer Longi in Australia for alleged infringement of technology patents.
Ribbon cutting at TMEIC's Texas inverter manufacturing plant

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

February 10, 2025
Japanese industrial electric and automation technology company Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) has begun operations at its inverter manufacturing plant in Texas, US.
Image: Gold Green Energy.

Gold Green Energy secure consent for 200MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

February 10, 2025
South Australia-based solar PV developer Green Gold Energy has received consent from the South Australian government for a 200MW solar-plus-storage site.
EPC work at a solar project.

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

February 7, 2025
Former Borrego Solar president of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Brian Barker has launched a new EPC, dubbed Aquila Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

News

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

News

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.