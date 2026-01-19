Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 19, 2026
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

News

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

News

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

News

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

News

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV generation grew the most in Texas, the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. Image: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash.

Solar PV has met two-thirds (61%) of the US electricity demand growth in 2025, according to a report from think tank Ember.

Generation of solar PV increased by 83TWh in 2025, which represented a year-on-year growth of 27%, while electricity demand rose by 3.1%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The growth of solar generation was the highest in regions where electricity demand grew the most, such as Texas, the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic. Solar growth met 81%, 81% and 33% of electricity demand growth, respectively, in these three regions.

Other states or regions also saw a growth in solar PV, such as is the case of Florida, where solar growth exceeded demand growth “by a large margin” and contributed to a fall in fossil fuel generation. This is in contrast with the rest of the US, where the majority of new solar generation met increased electricity demand rather than displacing existing generation.

However, the continued growth of solar PV in the US remains limited to a few states, with 37 states having less than 10% of their electricity from solar PV in the last 12 months.

California remains the leading state in terms of the highest solar share with 37%, followed by Nevada with 34%. Both states, along with Arkansas, Arizona, Maine and New Mexico, have seen their solar share rise by more than five percentage points in the 24 months to October 2025. New Mexico has had the fastest increase, rising ten percentage points from 7% to 17% during that period.

Chart: Ember

Moreover, during daytime hours, solar PV has matched the rise in US electricity demand, while the technology also met some of the electricity demand growth during the evening hours, helped by energy storage.

According to Ember, the rise of batteries in the US is changing solar PV from cheap daytime electricity to dispatchable all-day electricity. A clear example of this is California, where in the last six years, the state’s utility-scale solar PV and battery generation grew by 58%, despite electricity generation only rising by 8% during the sunniest hour of the day.

Dave Jones, chief analyst at Ember, said: “Solar growth was essential in helping to meet fast-rising electricity demand in 2025. It generated where it was needed and – with the surge in batteries – increasingly when it was needed. Solar has the potential to meet all the rise in electricity demand and much more. With electricity demand surging, the case to build solar has never been stronger.”

Furthermore, utility-scale solar PV remains the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the US, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). It forecasts up to 70GW of new solar additions between 2026 and 2027, which represents a 49% increase in US solar operational capacity compared with the end of 2025.

Most of that utility-scale capacity addition in the coming two years will come online in Texas. Battery storage will also see a fast increase in operational capacity in the coming years with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market rising from 15GW in 2025 to 37GW by the end of 2027.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
electricity demand, ember, energy storage, solar generation, us, us eia, utility-scale

Read Next

A Sunpower project.

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

January 19, 2026
US solar firm SunPower has signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based residential and commercial installer Cobalt Power Systems in an all-equity transaction. 
Front view of China's Ministry of Commerce building

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

January 19, 2026
Last week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MoC) issued its final review ruling regarding anti-dumping measures on solar-grade polysilicon originating in the US and South Korea.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

I Squared launches ANZA Power with US$300 million backing for Australia-New Zealand clean energy

January 19, 2026
I Squared Capital has launched ANZA Power, a new IPP aiming to deliver reliable and sustainable energy across Australia & New Zealand. 
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 16, 2026
Global tech giant Amazon has been approved as the buyer of the 1.2GW Sunstone solar project in Oregon, one of the largest solar PV projects in the US.
The ground-mounted projects under construction in New York State have secured 20-year Renewable Energy Standard (RES) contracts with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Image: Altus Power Linkedin

Altus Power acquires 105MW New York solar portfolio from Cordelio

January 16, 2026
US C&I solar developer Altus Power has acquired four solar projects with a total capacity of 105MW from IPP Cordelio Power. 
Maxeon solar panels.

USPB dismisses two Maxeon patent claims against Canadian Solar, upholds a third

January 16, 2026
The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has partially ruled against solar manufacturer Maxeon in several claims against Canadian Solar.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

News

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA