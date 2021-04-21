Solar Media
News

'Unrealised potential' for solar deployment at Australian airports

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

'Unrealised potential' for solar deployment at Australian airports

IKEA owner Ingka Group to invest €4bn in solar and wind projects

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

Brisbane is home to Australia’s largest airport solar installation. Image: Epho Energy .

Australia’s airports have untapped potential to aid the country’s transition to renewable energy, according to a report from researchers at Melbourne’s RMIT University.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Building Engineering, claims that installing solar PV systems on the roofs of 21 Leased Federal Airports (LFAs) in Australia could provide enough clean energy to supply 136,000 households and “significantly” mitigate the country’s energy crisis.

It said that, while the residential solar market is growing, “large-scale” installations, or those with a capacity greater than 100kW, may be more crucial to the country’s energy transition, adding that airports have “been studied to have the most potential for these technologies”.

The researchers used geospatial technology to compare the potential efficiency of solar installations at 21 LFAs run by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications, with 17,000 rooftop installations in the city of Bendigo, Victoria.

They noted that the LFAs’ distribution across Australia, their heightened security and the fact that they are not obscured by neighbouring buildings or forestry create an optimal location for solar PV systems, while also reducing the operating costs of the airports themselves.

Brisbane is currently home to Australia’s largest airport PV installation, standing at 5.725MW in capacity. However, the researchers found 2.61km sq of LFA rooftop space that could generate 467GWh of solar electricity annually, “nearly 10 times greater than the annual electricity generated with nearly 17,000 installed residential solar rooftop PV panels in the local government area”.

The report, they said, sheds light on “the unrealized potential” for advancing solar deployment in Australia through existing infrastructure, and the results provide “support to decision-makers and airport authorities in implementing rooftop solar PV systems within 21 LFAs in Australia”.

airport, australia, australia solar, brisbane, journal of building engineering, residential solar, RMIT university, rooftop solar

