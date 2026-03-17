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US companies bought record amount of clean energy in 2025

By Will Norman
March 17, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

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Corporate-backed power generation accounted for around 4% of total US power generation in 2025. Image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash.

US corporate clean energy procurement hit a record high in 2025, growing by 12% with the majority of deals for solar PV capacity, according to the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA).

US corporations signed contracts for 27.3GW of new renewables capacity in 2025, rising 12% on 2024 figures and bringing the cumulative corporate procurement since 2014 over 130GW. Over 70% of the new capacity announcements in 2025 included solar PV, the CEBA report said.

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Corporate-backed power generation accounted for around 4% of total US power generation in 2025, CEBA said, a higher contribution to total US power generation than was achieved by 45 of the 50 states.

But the market dynamics in 2025 were not just characterised by growth. CEBA said that the number of market participants declined by 40% in 2025, even as total volumes increased, with the fewest new market entrants since 2016. This suggests “consolidation in the market among well-resourced and sophisticated buyers in a landscape of constrained supply,” the organisation said.

In an announcement, CEBA said that 2025 saw a “notable rise” in the procurement of “clean firm” technologies, like nuclear, geothermal, hydro, fusion, and “natural gas with carbon capture and storage”. Nuclear became the second-largest technology procured by corporates, with just over 5GW worth of contracts inked, overtaking wind power for the first time.

“Corporate clean energy procurement had another banner year in 2025. Our members remain committed to investing in and building out the US energy grid to drive economic prosperity,” said CEBA CEO Rich Powell. “Despite unprecedented market dynamics and uncertainty, clean energy continues to prove its value in powering the American economy and competitiveness.”

The group added that its findings emphasise the “role of voluntary corporate clean energy procurement in bringing low-cost, reliable, carbon emissions-free energy to the grid.”

Corporate demand has been a cornerstone of the US clean energy market for some time, and was a source of confidence as the industry anticipated a change in the political weather ahead of the second Trump administration in late 2024. Major US companies—particularly Big Tech giants like Amazon, Meta and Google, but also retail giants like Walmart—have made massive investments in clean energy and renewables to power their growing data centre operations.

The CEO of EDP Renewables North America, one of the country’s biggest solar developers, told PV Tech Premium in October 2024 that corporate demand was the “biggest bucket” of demand for the US solar industry. At the time, EDPR had signed offtake agreements with some of the biggest corporations in the country, including Google, Meta and Amazon.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

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PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
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Corporate and industrial, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv, SolarPlusUS, us

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