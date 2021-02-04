Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US developer Borrego awarded biggest solar project to date from NYSERDA

By Liam Stoker
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Chenya Energy eyes floating PV growth after completing 181MWp offshore project

News

Q&A: Pexapark’s Luca Pedretti on Europe’s changing PPA market

News

Southern Power to co-location storage 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites

News

Mytilineos’ renewables unit takes financial hit from project delays in 2020

News

Total continues US utility-scale solar-storage push with 2.2GW pipeline acquisition

News

Power price volatility driving demand for shorter, more sophisticated PPAs

News

NexWafe raises €10 million in a new Series B round of funding

News

US developer Borrego awarded biggest solar project to date from NYSERDA

News

Indian auction for 6.4GW of solar bucks trend of falling tariffs

News

Solar manufacturers, utilities and developers back anti-forced labour pledge

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Borrego's previous solar experience has been largely limited to community solar. Image: Borrego.

US renewables developer Borrego has been awarded a contract to develop a 110MWac utility-scale solar project in New York state.

The award, contracted by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), will see Borrego develop the facility in Jefferson County, in the north of the state, which falls within National Grid territory.

The project will be Borrego’s largest to date and Dan Berwick, general manager of development at Borrego, said it reflected the company’s expansion into large-scale renewables.

“We're bringing the technical expertise and rigorous processes we developed as the leader in commercial and community solar markets to larger projects, because our mission is ever more urgent: to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy,” he added.

Borrego has appointed Daryl Hart as VP of utility-scale project development in order to facilitate that expansion.

Hart has been recruited from NextEra Energy Transmission, where his role of director of development saw him work in both wind and solar.

“Our new focus on the utility-scale sector is powered by talented individuals with utility-scale experience,” said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego.

borrego, new york, nextera energy, nyserda, us, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Southern Power to co-location storage 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites

February 5, 2021
US wholesale energy provider Southern Power is adding battery energy storage to two solar sites in California.

Total continues US utility-scale solar-storage push with 2.2GW pipeline acquisition

February 5, 2021
Global energy major Total has continued its flurry of utility-scale solar acquisitions, picking up a 2.2GW pipeline of assets in Texas.

US ROUND-UP: Shoals IPO raises billions; Sunnova claims industry-first solar financing package

February 4, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, as Shoals Technologies’ upsized IPO raises north of US$2 billion and Sunnova claims an industry first financing offer.

Scatec hails ‘transformational’ 2020 as renewables pipeline hits record 10.5GW

February 3, 2021
Scatec said it underwent a “transformational” year in 2020, with its total renewables pipeline now standing at a record high of 10.5GW.

Endesa plans green hydrogen projects powered by 2GW of renewables in Spain

February 2, 2021
Spanish utility Endesa is planning to develop 23 green hydrogen projects in Spain that will be powered by almost 2GW of solar and wind capacity.

Verizon adds six PPAs for 845MW solar capacity

February 1, 2021
Telecoms giant secures deals with Lightsource BP, Invenergy, EDF Renewables and NextEra Energy Resources on six US solar projects under development.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chenya Energy eyes floating PV growth after completing 181MWp offshore project

News

Q&A: Pexapark’s Luca Pedretti on Europe’s changing PPA market

News

Southern Power to co-location storage 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites

News

Mytilineos’ renewables unit takes financial hit from project delays in 2020

News

Total continues US utility-scale solar-storage push with 2.2GW pipeline acquisition

News

Power price volatility driving demand for shorter, more sophisticated PPAs

News

Upcoming Events

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021
Virtual Event

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021
ONLINE

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021
VIRTUAL

Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
ONLINE
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021