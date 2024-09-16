Subscribe To Premium
US DOE provides US$72.8 million loan guarantee for Tribal solar-plus-storage project

By JP Casey
Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

PV modules are getting weaker—how should the industry respond?

Heliene, Solarcycle ink US recycled solar glass supply deal

EIB, FirstRand Bank invest €400 million in South African solar PV and wind

New South Wales sets Australia’s first distributed solar and storage uptake target

Niam Infrastructure and Evecon to build 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia

Swansea University develops tool to model solar materials for agriPV projects

A solar project belonging to the Karuk Tribe in California.
The new project will consist of a 15MW solar project, with a co-located 70MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Image: Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has closed loan financing for a 15MW solar-plus-storage project to be built in California, on lands owned by the Viejas Group of Capitan Grande Band Mission Indians.

Indian Energy, a developer owned entirely by Native Americans, will develop the project for the band, which describes itself as a “sovereign government recognised by the US government”. The project will consist of a 15MW solar project, with a co-located 70MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), backed by a US$72.8 million loan guarantee provided by the DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO).

The money will be provided by a grant from the California Energy Commission and investments from US Bancorp Impact Finance and Starbucks and could total up to US$100 million.

“Amid surging energy demands, the Viejas Microgrid project is a win-win for the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and California’s clean energy goals,” said California senator Alex Padilla. “California Tribes deserve energy independence and security as they adapt to the climate crisis, and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is making that priority a reality.”

While the DOE did not put a timeline on the project’s construction or commissioning, it noted that once the project is completed, members of the Viejas Band will purchase electricity generated at the project through a power purchase agreement (PPA) to “help operates various commercial businesses”. The investment is part of president Biden’s ‘Justice40’ initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the “overall benefits” of federal investments, including those supported by the LPO, to “disadvantaged communities”, such as Native groups.

The DOE noted that across all of the LPO’s programmes, the department has received 211 applications for financing, totalling over US$295 billion.

The news follows advancements at other solar-plus-storage projects on Tribal land, including in the state of New Mexico. Such decentralised power generation and storage projects have emerged as an alternative means of supplying power as grid connectivity issues continue to plague the US, with figures from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) suggesting that there was around 2.6TW of power generating capacity waiting for grid connections at the end of 2023.

