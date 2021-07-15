Solar Media
News

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Grids, Policy
Americas

Latest

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

News

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

News

AMLO casts a shadow over Mexico’s solar prospects

Featured Articles, Features

Lawsuit filed against Alabama regulators over solar fees that ‘violate federal law’

News

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

News

NTPC to build 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, claimed to be India’s largest

News

C&I solar and storage installer Altus Power to go public through US$1.58bn SPAC deal

News
The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee passed the act by a vote of 13 to 7. Image: Motion Studios

The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee has voted in favour of advancing a bipartisan energy infrastructure bill that would see US$100 billion of investment in renewable energy systems.

By a vote of 13 to 7, the Energy Infrastructure Act was passed, although 48 amendments were attached. It will serve as the legislative text for key portions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, including power infrastructure.

As amended, the Energy Infrastructure Act authorises more than US$100 billion to grid and transmission expansion, critical energy systems, clean energy technologies and more.

The act “delivers on President Biden’s American Jobs Plan in many ways and has earned the support of a wide swath of stakeholders,” said Democratic senator Joe Manchin who chaired the committee.

“Today’s vote is another critical step toward finalizing our bipartisan infrastructure package.”

Last month, Biden reached a bipartisan agreement with Democrat and Republican senators on a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, but compromises were made on clean energy.

Most notably, an extension of the Investment Tax Credit was missing from the announcement.  

