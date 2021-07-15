US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee passed the act by a vote of 13 to 7. Image: Motion Studios

The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee has voted in favour of advancing a bipartisan energy infrastructure bill that would see US$100 billion of investment in renewable energy systems.

By a vote of 13 to 7, the Energy Infrastructure Act was passed, although 48 amendments were attached. It will serve as the legislative text for key portions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, including power infrastructure.

As amended, the Energy Infrastructure Act authorises more than US$100 billion to grid and transmission expansion, critical energy systems, clean energy technologies and more.

The act “delivers on President Biden’s American Jobs Plan in many ways and has earned the support of a wide swath of stakeholders,” said Democratic senator Joe Manchin who chaired the committee.

“Today’s vote is another critical step toward finalizing our bipartisan infrastructure package.”

Last month, Biden reached a bipartisan agreement with Democrat and Republican senators on a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, but compromises were made on clean energy.

Most notably, an extension of the Investment Tax Credit was missing from the announcement.