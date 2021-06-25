Solar Media
News

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, People, Policy
Americas

Latest

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

News

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

News

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

News

California PUC approves 11.5GW clean energy procurement but less enthusiastic on rooftop solar

News

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

News

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

Editors' Blog, Features

New-build solar cheaper still, but short-term blip could be felt in H2 2021 – BloombergNEF

News

FIMER launches two new utility-scale PV inverter platforms

News

Amazon takes renewables portfolio to 10GW with new solar spending spree

News

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

News
A rare bi-partisan group of senators agreed the infrastructure bill. Image: MotionStudios

US president Joe Biden has reached a bipartisan agreement with democrat and republican senators on a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

But the plan, which was originally intended to contain US$2 trillion of new spending, has made compromises on clean energy, with the much called for 10-year extension of the Investment Tax Credit notably missing from yesterday's announcement.

The infrastructure framework is seen as the first step towards the realisation of Biden's wider American Jobs Plan, which is seeking investment upwards of US$2 trillion in the country's infrastructure and manufacturing sector.

Nonetheless, under the agreed plan, renewable infrastructure investment, particularly in energy transmission and grid systems, will receive a US$73 billion of boost, which paves the way for greater renewable energy capacity moving forward.

The plan will upgrade US "power infrastructure, including by building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy, including through a new Grid Authority," said a White House statement.

In total, it calls for US$973 billion in spending over the next five years, with US$1.2 trillion proposed over the next eight, factoring in the federal government's current baseline.

The infrastructure plan agreed yesterday "is the single largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history", added the White House statement.

The framework will be financed through a combination of taxes, corporate user fees and "the macroeconomic impact of infrastructure investment".

More than 100 industry representatives call on Biden to enact 10-year ITC extension

June 22, 2021
More than 100 organisations representing a variety of clean energy industries have written to the Biden administration urging it to enact a ten-year extension of the Investment Tax Credit

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

June 1, 2021
Almost two thirds of people working in the solar industry expect to see double-digit sales growth this year, according to initial findings from a Global Solar Council survey.

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

May 14, 2021
The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has said that a proposed transmission investment tax credit (ITC) in the US could spur US$15.3 billion of fresh investment in clean energy and enable an extra 42GW of wind and solar capacity to come online.

IEA: governments should prepare for ‘looming’ surge in raw material demand

May 5, 2021
Governments worldwide must ensure that there are sufficient raw materials available to solar and energy storage developers to safeguard the energy transition.

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

April 29, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$8.25 billion in loans to support grid transmission improvements as more renewables are added to the country’s power mix.

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

News

New-build solar cheaper still, but short-term blip could be felt in H2 2021 – BloombergNEF

News

‘A new hope for American solar’: US manufacturers laud tax credit proposals

News

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar increasingly beating even cheapest fossil fuels on price, IRENA study finds

News

1366 Technologies to invest US$300 million in solar manufacturing in India, seeking local partner

News

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
