US finds ‘countervailable subsidies’ of 117.4% behind Chinese PV cell imports, plans to impose matching import duties

By JP Casey
January 28, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Central & East Asia

Europe plays ‘critical role’ in renewable energy manufacturing and services

Features, Interviews

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

GameChange Solar launches distributed generation division

Nextpower begins testing power conversion technology

Maryland commits US$70 million to solar and energy storage financing programme

Fraunhofer ISE launches ‘world first’ medium-voltage PV pilot

US finds 'countervailable subsidies' of 117.4% behind Chinese PV cell imports, plans to impose matching import duties

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

TSE Energy to build 500MW agrivoltaics portfolio on co-op French farmland

Enery bags US$297 million to expand European renewables portfolio

A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.
The DOC identified ‘countervailable subsidies’ of 117.41% for three companies, including Yingli Energy China, and an average subsidy of 9.07% for several other companies, including subsidiaries of Trina Solar. Image: Trina Solar.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has concluded that “countervailable subsidies” of as much as 117.41% have been provided to China-based manufacturers of crystalline silicon solar PV cells by the Chinese government, regardless of whether these cells are integrated into modules.

Published yesterday, the ruling follows a preliminary investigation into cell manufacturing practices in China in 2022, which was published in April 2025. The preliminary investigation found that three companies—Changzhou Zhaojing Light Energy, Jiangsu Highhope and Yangzhou Jingua New Energy Technology—had benefited from government subsidies, but the final ruling replaced the first company with what the DOC called its “unaffiliated exporter”, Yingli Energy China.

While the preliminary investigation found that the three companies received subsidy rates of between 118.12-125.34%, the final ruling has determined that each of the three companies benefited from a subsidy rate of 117.41%. The DOC noted that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would now assess countervailing duties for imports of the listed companies “at the applicable ad valorem assessment rates”, meaning that countervailing duties will align with the subsidy rates identified.

The DOC also named six further companies that are to be subjected to manufacturing subsidy reviews, but have not been identified as “mandatory respondents” as the first three companies were.

These companies—including Anji Dasol Solar Energy Science & Technology, BYD Industrial, Shenzhen Sungold, Toenergy Technology Hangzhou and a plethora of Trina Solar subsidiaries—were not assigned individual subsidy rates, but have instead been assigned a single blanket subsidy rate calculated as an average of the subsidy rates known for each company “based entirely on facts available”. This rate stands at 9.07%, the same rate that was calculated for these companies in last year’s preliminary investigation.

AD/CVD uncertainty, Southeast Asia imports cast shadow over US solar supply chain

The ruling is the latest in a series of policy decisions affecting imports of solar components to the US, such as the results of an appeal made into the potential collection of duties on solar imports to the US that are valued at “billions of dollars”. Last August, the US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled that a Biden-era suspension of anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs, which encouraged many US-based solar developers to import modules from overseas, was unlawful.

Appeals against this ruling were lodged by many in the US solar industry, but if this ruling is upheld, US developers could have to pay billions in AD/CVD duties on components imported during the Biden administration.

In other policy developments, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined that the import of crystalline silicon PV cells to the US from Southeast Asia, whether or not they are integrated into modules, could leave the US solar industry “materially injured”. Yesterday’s ruling on countervailing subsidies follows this precedent of cracking down on cell imports regardless of their integration into modules.

AD/CVD, americas, asia, Changzhou Zhaojing Light Energy, china, Jiangsu Highhope, policy, supply chains, trina solar, us, Yangzhou Jingua New Energy Technology, Yingli Energy China

