Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

By Ben Willis
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance

Latest

Sungrow targets US$126 million in Hong Kong IPO

News

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

News

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

News

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

News

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

News

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

News

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Shipping containers on a boat.
US solar importers have been granted temporary reprieve from the threat of retroactive duties pending the outcome of a court appeal. Image: Rinson Chory, via Unsplash.

The retroactive collection of duties on historical solar imports to the US has been temporarily paused pending the outcome of an appeal.

At the end of August, the US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled that the Biden administration’s two-year suspension of antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs on largely Chinese-made solar imports from Southeast Asia was unlawful.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The ruling on the case, brought by Auxin Solar and Concept Energy, paved the way for retrospective duty payments amounting to potentially tens of billions of dollars on solar imports brought into the US between June 2022 and June 2024.

But an appeal by the defendant-intervenors in the case has been filed with the US Federal Circuit. Among them are trade bodies, the Solar Energy Industries Association and American Clean Power Association, developer NextEra Energy, and a number of companies whose hardware is affected by the August judgement, including most of the big-name Chinese module producers, such as JA Solar, Trina Solar and Jinkosolar.

Pending the outcome of that appeal, the court has granted the appellants’ request that the collection of duties be stayed. Furthermore, it has instructed US Customs to suspend the liquidation of any unliquidated imports, meaning those still potentially liable to duty payments. The appellants’ brief in the appeal is due by 17 November.

In their motion requesting the stay on collection of duties, the defendants highlighted that “very substantial volumes” of modules had been imported during the moratorium period on the understanding they would not be subject to AD/CVD duties. They argued that the court’s decision to “upend that reliance” had “enormous consequences for the US solar industry”, to the tune of “billions of dollars”.

Spelling out the consequences of these liabilities, the motion added: “Absent a stay, the imposition of these tariffs will impose a massive financial burden on these companies—resulting in severe economic consequences—and also disrupt contracts, business relationships, and substantial US investments. Defendant-Intervenors will have no choice but to take out hefty loans at unfavourable rates, scale back their US operations, strain customer and stakeholder relationships, and potentially even declare bankruptcy if they are unable to finance the massive retroactive duty bills.”

The pause on the collection of duties will therefore provide temporary relief to importers facing potentially huge payments.

But in a blog post last week, partners at the law firm Morgan Lewis highlighted the ongoing risks of “significant additional duties” on products imported during the moratorium period if the CIT’s decision is affirmed in the appeal.

“For now, companies are advised to coordinate with their producers and exporters to file certifications and monitor the liquidation status of their entries to ensure any products that are outside the scope of the orders are not subject to AD/CVD,” the lawyers wrote.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
AD/CVD, Auxin Solar, c-si manufacturing, china, pv modules, solar pv, tariffs, us, US customs, usa

Read Next

Sungrow-Booth-at-RE-2024

Sungrow targets US$126 million in Hong Kong IPO

October 9, 2025
Chinese inverter and storage manufacturer Sungrow has revealed details of its planned flotation on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The facility is slated to open in 2027 and will generate around 450GWh of electricity each year. Image: Unsplash.

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

October 9, 2025
Germany has awarded contracts to 490MW of solar-plus-storage projects in its latest “innovation” auction for co-located renewables.
A TotalEnergies solar project in the US.

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

October 8, 2025
US solar module prices jumped in Q3 2025 as developers scrambled to meet the 2 September 2025 safe harbour deadline for Investment Tax Credit (ITC) qualification, according to supply chain platform Anza.
The 2024 Solar & Storage Finance USA event.

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

October 8, 2025
Despite policy headwinds on the federal level, there is optimism for the future of the US solar and storage sector.
Image: Smart Energy Council.
Premium

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

October 8, 2025
PV Talk: Smart Energy Council's Nigel Morris reflects on how Australia has become a global testbed for distributed solar and storage innovation.
It will supply power to Egypt Aluminium, the country’s largest industrial electricity consumer. Image: Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Egypt.

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

October 8, 2025
Officials from Norway and Egypt have agreed provisional terms for the financing of the Dandara solar park in Egypt, which is being built and operated by Norwegian IPP Scatec.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

News

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.