News

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

News

Michigan utility plans 8GW of solar as part of coal phaseout strategy

News

‘A new hope for American solar’: US manufacturers laud tax credit proposals

News

1366 Technologies to invest US$300 million in solar manufacturing in India, seeking local partner

News

Solar increasingly beating even cheapest fossil fuels on price, IRENA study finds

News

Asia Pacific solar and wind investments to double by 2030 – Wood Mackenzie

News

Daqo New Energy set for IPO after clearing CSRC registration

News

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewable baseload is eroding the value of coal, improving energy independence

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News
President Biden is set to announce the new measures later today. Image: US Government/Flickr.

The US government is set to block the imports of some solar products with links to the Xinjiang region of China in response to allegations of the use of forced labour.

Various media reports claim that the measures, set to be confirmed today by the US Department of Commerce and US Customs and Border Protection, will see the US prohibit the import of metallurgical-grade silicon produced by Hoshine Silicon Industry, one of the world’s largest producers of raw polysilicon, as well as products using the raw material.

Also named as being included in the measures are Xinjiang-based subsidiaries of East Hope, GCL New Energy Material and Daqo New Energy, as well as Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

While the US authorities have yet to publish any concrete details of the legislation, media reports cite sources familiar with the matter stating that Customs and Border Protection will issue withhold and release orders (WRO) that will essentially block products made directly by companies featuring on the list of barred entities as well as products featuring components or materials produced by them.

The WROs would mean products would be held at US ports unless companies can prove the goods have no connection with forced labour.

What it means for solar imports to the US

The full extent of the measures remains to be seen, however there will equally be considerable importance placed on the interpretation of the WROs by US customs authorities, particularly in relation to Hoshine.

As explained to PV Tech by Johannes Bernreuter of Bernreuter Research, Hoshine has silicon metal smelters in various locations, some of which, such as Shihezi, have yet to be specifically identified as having links to alleged forced labour practices. Daqo New Energy has previously stated that it purchases silicon metal from Hoshine’s Shihezi-based subsidiary, a matter which could also apply to other customers of Hoshine. If module manufacturers exporting to the US could therefore provide evidence that their products originate from Shihezi, they may receive import approval.

“If, however, the US Customs and Border Protection does not accept such evidence, more than 90% of solar-grade polysilicon is affected as this is the combined market share of the top eight polysilicon manufacturers who are all customers of Hoshine,” Bernreuter says, noting that the US’ specific interpretation of supply chain origins will be critical.

Writing for PV Tech earlier this week, Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech Research, explained the difficulties of potentially tracking and tracing polysilicon supply in China given how it is traded and blended in the country. You can read Finlay’s full explainer on the subject, which includes details of how much of today’s solar module shipments are made in China, here.

Are other nations likely to follow suit?

During a press briefing yesterday, President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether any prospective ban on the import of solar products from China would damage the president’s climate agenda. Psaki noted that G7 countries had committed to ensuring global supply chains remain free of forced labour following the G7 summit earlier this month.

“…As a part of that, you can expect that the United States will continue to hold those who engage in forced labour accountable and that we will continue to remove goods made from local forced labour from our supply chains.

“As you also know, and I think this is the root of your question, we also remain committed to making progress… domestically and internationally on addressing the climate crisis. But we think we can certainly do both,” she said, adding that further details would be released in the coming days.

A statement published by The White House in the wake of the summit noted that the US and G7 had committed to removing forced labour from supply chains, noting that the main supply chains of concern had links to Xinjiang and pointing to solar as one of three sectors in particular, alongside agricultural and garment industries.

“We look forward to identifying areas for strengthened cooperation and collective efforts to eradicate the use of all forms of forced labour in global supply chains, in accordance with international and national law,” the statement read.

Rumours earlier this year suggested that the US was priming legislation to prohibit the import of solar products with supply chain links to the Xinjiang region, but wanted to do so simultaneously with other regions including the European Union. It was suggested at the time that John Kerry, the US climate envoy, was lobbying for support for the measures internationally.

PV Tech asked the European Union and the UK government – representative of notable members of the G7 – as to whether similar legislation was being prepared for their respective jurisdictions, but had yet to receive responses at the time of publication.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

