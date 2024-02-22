Subscribe To Premium
US module capacity to reach 35GW by year’s end, says CEA

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

Iraq looks to deploy 12GW solar PV by 2030

Turkey’s installed solar capacity reaches 12.2GW

Lightsource bp funds 288MW solar PV portfolio in Texas, uses IRA’s transferability provisions

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Sunrun installs 1GW of new solar capacity in 2023 as storage attachment rate hits 45%

Several module manufacturers received equipment for their module assembly plants in 2023, representing 20GW of new capacity. Image: Meyer Burger.

Annual module capacity in the US is expected to reach 35GW by the end of the year, according to advisory body, Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

In a guest article published today on PV Tech, CEA senior policy analyst Christian Roselund wrote that the growing availability of domestic solar modules gives “buyers more options and provides some insulation from new and existing trade barriers”.

Last year, large-scale PV module assembly plants from eight manufacturers, representing over 20GW of new capacity, received equipment. CEA expects US capacity to hit 35GW by the end of 2024, more than a quadrupling in only 24 months.

But Roselund reiterated forecasts in a previous blog post from the CEA last December that other areas of upstream manufacturing in the US would see less capacity coming online in 2024. Although the first US cell manufacturing is due to come online this year, he said reliance on Chinese and Southeast Asian solar wafers would continue.

Another trend to keep an eye on 2024 is the prospect of increased restrictions on Chinese companies and products, wrote Roselund. Among these is the possible expansion of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) to batteries.

“CEA sees an expansion of UFLPA enforcement, including to batteries, as a particularly high risk that companies in the industry need to prepare for. Following the pattern of solar detections, we expect UFLPA battery detentions to target the largest manufacturers.”

Restrictions on batteries could have an impact on solar PV deployment as more and more PV projects are being paired with energy storage, especially in states such as California and Texas.

To read the full post, visit our Guest Blog section.

