US releases final rules on technology-neutral tax credits and low-income communities

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Borosil on the impacts of India’s solar glass antidumping duties

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDF, EDP, FMPA and Origis finalise projects

Trina Solar sets 25.44% fully passivated HJT solar module efficiency record

SolarEdge cuts 400 jobs amid ongoing restructuring efforts

Waaree begins trial production at 5.4GW Indian solar cell facility

SECI awards 2GW solar-plus-storage in Indian reverse auction

SPR launches automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

Building of the US Department of the Treasury
This week the US department of the Treasury and the IRS released two final rules on tax credits and clean energy investments for low-income communities. Image: Sealy j via Wikimedia.

The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have released final rule for the Clean Electricity Investment and Production Tax Credits – also known as the technology-neutral credits.

The final rules issued on Tuesday (7 January) give more clarity and certainty about the technologies that would qualify for the credits, which includes solar PV among others. These will affect tax credits under sections 45Y (clean electricity production credit) and 48E (clean electricity investment credit).

On top of existing technologies, the Clean Electricity Credits aims to encourage innovation for new zero-emissions technologies to develop over time, while providing durable incentives for companies to make investments in clean energy technologies that are already contributing to the clean energy investment and manufacturing boom.

The existing Production Tax Credit (PTC) and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) will be available to projects that began construction before 2025. Qualifying projects placed in service after December 31, 2024 will be eligible for the new Clean Electricity Credits.

Final rules for the technology-neutral tax credits can be accessed here.

In order to receive the full value of the credits, taxpayers must meet standards for paying prevailing wages and employing registered apprentices, helping ensure more clean energy jobs are good-paying jobs, and growing career opportunities for workers in the clean energy sector.

US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, said: “Today’s final guidance helps provide clean energy producers the clarity needed to deploy more clean energy solutions at scale to drive down costs for more American families and deliver future-facing careers for America’s workforce.”

Industry reaction

“The SEMA Coalition has consistently argued that Congress intended that energy storage systems and energy generation systems, including solar, are separate qualified facilities under the tech neutral credits. This is a critical clarification needed to support American solar manufacturers and workers,” said Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition.

“This final rule will tighten requirements in order to better support American solar manufacturers (and domestic battery cell production), particularly the critical component manufacturers, as project developers will increasingly need to ensure they use American modules with domestically manufactured components to qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus,” added Carr.

The technology-neutral tax credit will provide long-term policy certainty for companies to invest in US energy innovation, said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Hopper highlighted that solar PV and storage will add over 200GW of grid capacity in the next five years and that the tax credit will be critical to drive investments in “American-made” energy projects, including solar PV which is “adding more capacity to the energy grid than any other fuel source”.

“Critically, this tax credit further incentivises solar and storage projects to use US-made components like solar modules, trackers, and batteries. Attempts to revoke these rules will only make it easier for China to win the race for global solar market dominance while killing American jobs and much needed economic opportunity.

“We urge lawmakers to protect these tax credits to drive job growth and continue to buildout American-made clean energy,” added Hopper.

Final rules to expand Clean Energy Investments and lower costs in Low-Income Communities

Furthermore, today (8 January) the Department of the Treasury and the IRS released final rules and procedural guidance for Section 48E(h) Clean Electricity Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Amount Program.

The final rules will establish a programme that expands on the US$7.5 billion in clean energy investments in low-income communities and on Indian lands to date.

Allocated credits will provide an extra 10 to 20 percentage point boost on top of the 30% 48E ITC.

“Expanding the Clean Electricity Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit will help lower energy costs in communities that have been overlooked and left out for too long and empower developers to work alongside communities to provide tailored solutions to meet their energy and economic needs,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

The next round of the programme is scheduled to open for applications on 16 January 2025 and close on 1 August 2025.

The new programme will allocate bonuses to 1.8GW of clean electricity generation serving low-income communities every year. It will run between 2025 until at least 2032.

In its second year of the 48(e) programme, over 57,000 applications total more than 1.9GW of clean energy generation were submitted.

More information regarding the split of capacity allotted to each category every year, can be accessed here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Image: Silfab Solar.

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

January 8, 2025
US PV manufacturer Silfab Solar has signed a 350MW module supply agreement with independent power producer (IPP) Pivot Energy.
The Rice Creek solar project.

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDF, EDP, FMPA and Origis finalise projects

January 8, 2025
Three project stories have come out of the US this week, including EDF Renewables in Ohio, EDP Renewables in California and Origis in Florida.
Machine at SPR's North Carolina facility that sorts out to recycle solar panels

SPR launches automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US

January 8, 2025
US-based solar recycling company SolarPanelRecycling.com (SPR) has launched an automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US.
A Deriva Energy solar project.

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

January 7, 2025
US renewable project developer Deriva Energy has commissioned its 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in the US state of Colorado.
A Lightsource bp project.
Premium

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

January 6, 2025
Mike Hall of Anza considers how Donald Trump’s return to the White House could disrupt US trade policy and supply chains.
Anza-team-during-RE

IRA incentives drove domestic purchase of solar cells: Anza on the US solar market in 2024 and 2025

January 2, 2025
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to Anza's Mike Hall about the company’s performance in 2024, and what lies ahead in 2025.

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite's module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

News

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

News

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
