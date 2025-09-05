US ROUND-UP: ContourGlobal powers its first US solar plant, Arevon closes financing on 430MW PV in Missouri

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

This marks the first operational PV plant for the IPP in the US, which is also the first phase of the Black Hollow Sun project. The PV plant was originally developed by Hanwha Renewables and acquired by ContourGlobal earlier this year. The second phase of the project, BHS II, will add 139MWp and is slated for completion by end of 2026. Together, the two phases will form the ‘largest PV installation in Northern Colorado’, delivering 324MWp of capacity, according to the IPP.

The facility will supply power to Platte River Power Authority, which serves the municipalities of Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park and Longmont.

Solar manufacturer Qcells supplied US-made modules and also provided engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the project. The completion of BHS I adds 185MWp of renewable capacity to the company’s US portfolio, bringing its total operating, under-construction, and late-stage development capacity to 2.8GW. ContourGlobal operates 5.3GW across 18 countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Arevon Energy secures US$250 million tax equity for 430 MW Kelso PV project in Missouri

IPP Arevon Energy has secured a US$250 million tax equity commitment from Wells Fargo for its two-phase, 430MWdc Kelso Solar Project in Scott County, Missouri.

The US$500 million Kelso Solar Project is Arevon Energy’s first utility-scale renewable development in the state of Missouri. Arevon will own and operate the project, with phase one expected to reach commercial operations by the end of 2025 and phase two in the first quarter of 2026. Construction is creating approximately 450 jobs and supporting local businesses, including area stores, hotels, and restaurants.

The deal brings Arevon’s solar and energy storage financings to US$4.5 billion over the past two years. Wells Fargo served as the tax equity investor, with legal support from Amis, Patel & Brewer, Stoel Rives, Sheppard Mullin, Husch Blackwell, and BCLP.

Beyond Kelso 1 & 2, Arevon is expanding its Midwest portfolio, with two solar projects under construction in Indiana, Big Muddy Solar in Illinois set to start soon, and other renewable developments in progress. The company recently brought 480 MW of solar online, successfully integrating the projects into local communities.

Arevon Energy, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona owns and operates 5.3GW of solar and energy storage across 17 states, representing over US$10 billion in investment. The company is constructing an additional 1GW, has developed 480MW of community-integrated solar with local utilities.

Puget Sound Energy breaks ground on 142 MW solar project in Washington

US utility Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has broken ground on its 142MW Appaloosa Solar Project, a utility-scale facility in the state of Washington.

Part of the project will be co-located within PSE’s Lower Snake River Wind Facility in Garfield County. Appaloosa Solar is expected to supply 4% of PSE’s 2030 clean energy target and support summer peak demand.

Qcells will supply modules for the project and provide EPC services. Commercial operation of the PV plant is expected by the end of 2026. The project will create around 300 construction jobs and engage local and diverse suppliers to support regional economic development.

Since Washington state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) passage in 2019, PSE has added over 6,000MW of renewable capacity, including 2,033MW from 11 new projects built to serve its customers’ energy needs.

Ameren Missouri plans 250 MW solar Reform Renewable Energy Center

US renewable energy developer Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, has planned to develop a 250 MW PV plant.

Planned next to Ameren’s Callaway Nuclear Energy Center in central Missouri, the 250 MW solar facility – called Reform Renewable Energy Center – will begin construction next year (pending approval) and is expected to come online in 2028.

According to the firm, the site could accommodate up to 250 MW of energy storage, with Ameren Missouri potentially seeking Public Service Commissions (PSC) approval to install batteries to store excess solar output and release it during peak demand. Ameren Missouri owns the site and transmission interconnection, helping to cut construction time and costs.

Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said: “Reform will also help us meet our goal of a balanced energy mix of about 70% from on-demand and 30% from intermittent sources, which allows us to achieve the two things our customers find most valuable: reliability and affordability.”

Alongside Reform, Ameren Missouri is advancing multiple projects to boost long-term reliability. Castle Bluff Energy Center will provide peak-demand backup in 2027, while the Big Hollow Energy Center – the company’s first hybrid natural gas and battery facility – is slated for 2028, pending approval. Four solar projects totalling 400MW are under construction for service by end of 2026, joining three sites completed in 2024.