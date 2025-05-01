Subscribe To Premium
Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

Canadian Solar Q1 profits fall, considers manufacturing ‘relocation’ due to tariffs

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

Solar generation in Australia’s NEM up 13% year-on-year in April

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

QatarEnergy inaugurates 875MW solar portfolio

Almaden to build PV glass manufacturing facility in UAE with annual production capacity of 500,000 tons

Stonepeak acquires stake in Repsol’s 777MW US solar-plus-storage portfolio

Iberdrola records €2 billion profits in Q1 2025

Daqo posts losses of US$81.5 million in Q1 as polysilicon production and sales continue to fall

arevon energy
Construction of the Kelso 1 & 2 solar projects will be carried out by Primoris Services Corporation. Image: Arevon Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has begun construction of its 430MW solar PV project in the US state of Missouri.

To be built in two phases in Scott County, Arevon expects to commission the Kelso 1 project by the end of 2026 and begin commercial operations at Kelso 2 in the first quarter of 2026. Both phases are built by contracting specialist Primoris Services Corporation’s Renewable Energy business.

Construction began less than two months after the company secured US$509 million in financing for the two solar PV projects. The financing consisted of a US$245 million bridge loan, a US$172 million construction loan and US$92 million in credit support. The IPP secured two long-term environmental attributes purchase agreements with tech giant Meta in March 2024.

This is the IPP’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state of Missouri, which it will own and operate on a long-term basis.

“Kelso Solar marks Arevon’s entrance into Missouri and when operational, will boost the state’s installed solar capacity by almost 50%. This major project furthers Arevon’s growing presence in the Midwest region of the United States, which is a priority market for our company’s development activities,” said Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon.

Solar PV penetration in Missouri is among the lowest in the country, with 894MW installed at the end of 2024, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Last year, the state had its best year in over a decade with more than 250MW of solar PV additions, mainly from utility-scale projects. SEIA forecasts 3.5GW of solar PV additions in the next five years in Missouri, the 18th most of all US states.

Outside of Missouri, Arevon continues to expand its presence in the Midwest with the construction of four solar PV plants in Indiana with a combined capacity of 744MW. Overall, the company has an operational portfolio of more than 4.5GW across 17 states.

Furthermore, the IPP has a 1.9GW pipeline of projects under construction and 6GW in the development phase.

arevon energy, ipp, missouri, plant construction, primoris, us

