Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

Construction began less than two months after the company secured US$509 million in financing for the two solar PV projects. The financing consisted of a US$245 million bridge loan, a US$172 million construction loan and US$92 million in credit support. The IPP secured two long-term environmental attributes purchase agreements with tech giant Meta in March 2024.

This is the IPP’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state of Missouri, which it will own and operate on a long-term basis.

“Kelso Solar marks Arevon’s entrance into Missouri and when operational, will boost the state’s installed solar capacity by almost 50%. This major project furthers Arevon’s growing presence in the Midwest region of the United States, which is a priority market for our company’s development activities,” said Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon.

Solar PV penetration in Missouri is among the lowest in the country, with 894MW installed at the end of 2024, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Last year, the state had its best year in over a decade with more than 250MW of solar PV additions, mainly from utility-scale projects. SEIA forecasts 3.5GW of solar PV additions in the next five years in Missouri, the 18th most of all US states.

Outside of Missouri, Arevon continues to expand its presence in the Midwest with the construction of four solar PV plants in Indiana with a combined capacity of 744MW. Overall, the company has an operational portfolio of more than 4.5GW across 17 states.

Furthermore, the IPP has a 1.9GW pipeline of projects under construction and 6GW in the development phase.