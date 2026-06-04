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Thornova Solar to use Nextpower steel frames in some modules

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas

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Thornova Solar's booth at ACP CleanPower 2026 in Texas
Under the agreement, Thornova will deploy Nextpower’s domestic steel frames across selected module series for utility-scale and C&I applications. Image: Thornova Solar via LinkedIn.

US-based solar manufacturer Thornova Solar has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with PV solutions provider Nextpower to incorporate its steel frames into certain modules.

Under the agreement, Thornova will deploy Nextpower’s domestic steel frames across selected module series aimed at the utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.

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According to Thornova Solar, Nextpower’s steel module frames are designed for broad compatibility with tracker and fixed-tilt mounting systems, while reducing module deflection, lowering the risk of glass breakage and improving the resistance to uplift tear-out.

The module manufacturer added that these benefits were particularly relevant in storm-prone regions, such as the US Midwest and Southeast, which are high-wind areas.

Andrea Bodenhagen, global marketing director at Thornova Solar, said that the incorporation of US-made steel frames into the company’s modules will also help increase domestic content adders and improve project economics.

This will align with Thornova’s ramp-up of its US solar manufacturing capacity. Outside the US, the company produces solar cells and modules in Kenya and Indonesia, where it began producing 2.5GW of module annual nameplate capacity back in 2024.

“Steel frames address some of the most important mechanical challenges facing today’s solar projects, from module deflection and glass breakage risk to uplift forces in demanding environments,” said Jenya Meydbray, vice president and general manager at Nextpower. “By incorporating Nextpower’s U.S.-manufactured frame technology, Thornova can offer modules designed to meet the structural demands of solar projects across the United States.”

PV Tech recently spoke with Meydbray, ahead of its presence at PV ModuleTech USA, about steel frames and will publish the interview later this week.

Since the acquisition of steel frame producer Origami Solar in September 2025, Nextpower has signed supply agreements with T1 Energy, a month after the acquisition and with Jinkosolar earlier this year. Thornova Solar is the latest solar manufacturer to incorporate steel module frames into some of its modules in the US.

domestic content, module frame, moduletechusa, nextpower, steel frame, supply agreements, Thornova solar, us

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