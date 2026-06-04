Gearing up for the coming wave of PV decommissioning

Our cover report looks at how the industry should approach the issue, first by developing a set of best practices for decommissioning end-of-life projects. We also then examine some of the technologies and processes being developed in different parts of the world for recycling waste modules and recovering as much of the valuable materials they contain as possible.

As we approach the annual Intersolar Europe event in Munich, we also look at some of the challenges facing Europe’s PV industry. After several record years, the rate of growth in new installations has slowed slightly in the past year and looks set to remain cool for at least a couple more. We look at some of the structural challenges that must be overcome to underpin the next phase of the continent’s energy transition.

Other highlights in this edition include:

The challenges and risks of AI adoption in the solar industry

Is the PV industry entering the AI age with its eyes wide open?

Is the PV industry entering the AI age with its eyes wide open? eBOS steps into the spotlight

How electrical balance-of-system is becoming central to project cost reductions

How electrical balance-of-system is becoming central to project cost reductions Unpicking America’s module supply chain challenge

How US trade policy is reshaping global solar manufacturing

How US trade policy is reshaping global solar manufacturing How exposed are we?

Cyber risk, supply chains and the reality of grid resilience in the renewables era

Cyber risk, supply chains and the reality of grid resilience in the renewables era Designing for water

Why flood risk must move to the front of utility-scale solar design

Why flood risk must move to the front of utility-scale solar design Forecasts are always wrong

Why co-location depends on real-time data and integration

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