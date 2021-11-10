Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

By Liam Stoker
Grids, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

News

SMA Solar looks to ‘significant’ growth in 2022 as it sets sights on order backlog

News

Shoals Technologies revenues up less than expected as supply chain disruptions bite

News

COP26: Draft climate text calls for accelerated climate finance, end to fossil fuel subsidies, greater emissions reductions

News

Grid systems set to expand significantly in the next decade with international connections the norm

Featured Articles, Features, News

EEW reaches 290MW of projects at advanced development stage in Sweden

News

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

News

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
FTC Solar’s 2P Voyager tracker system in action. Image: FTC Solar.

A round-up of the latest new from the US solar market, as FTC Solar toasts a 500MW+ project win in Arizona and a 3.2GW renewables-enabling transmission project in California edges forward.

FTC Solar wins 500MW+ PV project in Arizona

10 November 2021: Tracker manufacturer FTC Solar is to provide its Voyager tracker product to a 504MWdc solar project in Arizona.

FTC was handed the deal by EPC firm Moss Solar, which is developing the solar-storage project on behalf of an unnamed US developer.

Based in Maricopa County, the project will also boast 206MWac of energy storage and is set to come onstream in 2023.

Renewables-enabling 3.2GW transmission line linking California and Arizona gets CPUC nod

4 November 2021: California’s Ten West Link high-voltage transmission project has taken a step forward after the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.

Expected to become operational in 2023, the 3.2GW transmission line will connect Central Arizona and Southern California. It’s intended for the project to improve the two regions’ bulk power system, facilitating more solar and solar-storage projects to come forward in the Desert Southwest region.

The California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) is to manage the line upon completion.

Consortium starts construction on California solar-storage project

2 November 2021: A consortium including Leeward Renewable Energy, Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) has started construction of the 100MW Rabbitbrush solar farm in Kern County, California.

McCarthy Building Companies is serving as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm on the project, which is also paired with a 20MW/50MWh battery energy storage system.

First Solar modules are being used on the project, which is to supply power to CCCE and SVCE under 15-year power purchase agreements signed with Leeward.

NIPSCO breaks ground on Indiana PV project duo

1 November 2021: Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) has broken ground on its first two utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.

The company’s Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I projects are now under construction and are expected to begin operations next year.

Indiana Crossroads Solar is a 200MW array located in White County, Indiana, and is a joint venture between NIPSCO and EDP Renewables North America, which is developing and construction the project.

Dunns Bridge Solar I, meanwhile, is a 265MW facility being developed by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, with the developer and NIPSCO also collaborating on the second phase of the project, Dunns Bridge Solar II, which will add a further 435MW of solar and a 75MW capacity battery.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run online with streamed content, access to session recordings and chat/messaging tools for delegates to connect.
arizona, california. cpuc, ftc solar, grids, leeward renewable energy, projects, transmission, us round-up, us solar

Read Next

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

November 10, 2021
Tesla will now be able to sell electricity to retail customers in Texas after a request was approved by the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Georgia Power issues RFP for 1GW of new renewables

November 9, 2021
Georgia Power has released a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for 1GW of new utility-scale renewables that can be in service by 2023 and 2024, with bids opening Q1 2022

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

November 8, 2021
The US House of Representatives has passed a US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that will see the country's power infrastructure modernised to support new renewables projects

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

November 5, 2021
First Solar is actively exploring future capacity manufacturing locations after recording a surge in demand, both domestically and internationally, amidst supply chain obstacles impacting the PV industry.

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

November 4, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has downgraded its full year 2021 revenue guidance, pointing to delays in its commercial and industrial projects business.

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

November 3, 2021
LONGi Solar is to become the latest leading PV module manufacturer to have shipments blocked from entering the US, reports have suggested.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

News

EEW reaches 290MW of projects at advanced development stage in Sweden

News

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

45% off

Offer ends 18/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes