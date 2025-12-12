Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US solar PV companies are not waiting for FEOC guidance – Crux survey

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 12, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

News

EUROPE ROUND-UP: Encavis acquires solar PV portfolio in Italy, Iberdrola and Sonnedix advance Spanish projects

News

India’s PLI drives ‘robust’ solar manufacturing, but upstream lacking muscle

News

US solar PV companies are not waiting for FEOC guidance – Crux survey

News

US solar module prices stabilise at US$0.28/W in November

News

Chinese polysilicon industry creates new “inventory platform” with RMB3 billion capital

News

Europe’s solar boom hits brakes, slowing market could be ‘self-destructive’, says SolarPower Europe

News

European Commission proposes European Grids Package to improve connection infrastructure

News

Italy awards 1.1GW of solar PV in NZIA auction

News

Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
More than 90% of respondents surveyed have already initiated ownership reviews, contract audits and mapping supply chain. Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

Solar PV companies in the US are not waiting for guidance from the US Departments of the Treasury or Energy to act regarding Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC), according to a survey conducted by Crux.

This is one of the conclusions from the clean energy financing technology platform’s report on FEOC rules – called 2025 Market Analysis: Compliance with Foreign Entity of Concern Rules – which stated that more than 90% of respondents have already initiated ownership reviews, contract audits, and supply chain mapping ahead of the 2026 implementation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“This proactive stance indicates that many companies intend to begin 2026 with preparation well underway, even as regulatory clarity remains incomplete,” explained Crux.

The survey collected responses from 50 companies covering the solar and energy storage industry, including utility-scale and community solar developers, independent power producers, O&M service providers, battery and inverter manufacturers and utilities, among others.

Moreover, Crux’s analysis indicates that the majority of companies (80%) do not have ownership by a specified foreign entity (SFE) or foreign influenced entity (FIE), while 20% do have some level of ownership. However, less than 10% of companies have reported that SFE/FIE owners can appoint officers or directors. Crux added that firms with such ownership arrangements reported a variety of mitigation measures, including liquidating ownership by SFIE/FIE or working with entities to resolve governance issues.

“In some cases, resolving ownership issues is not enough. Some SFE/FIEs retain effective control provisions related to contracts with tax credit–eligible project owners. These contracts have also been a significant subject of review for most companies in 2025,” added Crux.

The majority of respondents (54%) reported no effective control payments to Prohibited Foreign Entities (PFEs) following contract reviews, while an additional 32% said they were actively conducting assessments.

According to Crux, this shows that the early audits demonstrate that the industry is moving quickly to understand and reduce exposure risk, ahead of the compliance deadline, by “systematically identifying and addressing potential FEOC linkages”.

Companies that have reported effective control payments to PFEs in certain contracts were actively revising contract terms to exclude effective control provisions. This includes negotiations as to insert ownership attestations, transparency clauses and FEOC-compliant payment structures into new and renewed agreements.

Mapping out the supply chain

Furthermore, nearly all the respondents had at least begun the process of mapping out supply chains, with 70% indicating that their supply chain was partially mapped. The remaining 30% had managed to fully map the supply chain of their products. This is despite the fact that developers and manufacturers continue to face gaps in tracking key materials and components to their source of origin, according to Crux.

A good chunk of surveyed participants (42%) intend to use independent or third-party verification audits, rather than just an internal verification process, as most equipment suppliers are currently doing.

“The trend is clearly toward more verifiable supplier data, but a standard methodology or approach has not been adopted,” added Crux.

Overall, only 38% of companies described themselves as “fully prepared” for 2026, according to Crux’s survey. Many have started building frameworks for compliance,  even in the absence of thorough guidance from Treasury.

Nearly 70% of respondents supported a standardised supplier certification template or model forms, while 40% favoured industry-wide verification registries.

“Challenges are increasingly concentrated in data quality and regulatory uncertainty regarding the scope of compliance,” concluded Crux.

crux, feoc, supply chain transparency, us

Read Next

An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

December 12, 2025
A roundup of three solar PV project financing stories from Australia, Texas and California, with updates from Potentia Energy, Origis Energy and Baywa r.e.  
The Ridgely solar project in Tennessee.

US solar module prices stabilise at US$0.28/W in November

December 12, 2025
US solar PV module prices have stabilised at just over US$0.28/W in the three months to November 2025, according to Anza.
Darren Van't Hof headshot.

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

December 10, 2025
The US SEIA has named board chair Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO, to begin work 20 January 2026.
Solar panels in the US.

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

December 10, 2025
The global utility-scale solar PV sector has exceeded the threshold of 1TW of operating capacity, according to Wiki-Solar.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

December 10, 2025
The US solar industry registered its third-best quarter with 11.7GW of new capacity installed in the third quarter of 2025.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

December 9, 2025
Indian solar PV manufacturer Waaree Energies has signed a 288MWp solar module supply deal with US project developer Sabanci Renewables.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese polysilicon industry creates new “inventory platform” with RMB3 billion capital

News

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

News

Europe’s solar boom hits brakes, slowing market could be ‘self-destructive’, says SolarPower Europe

News

Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

News

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

News

Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA