Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US adds over 17,000 solar jobs in 2021, with 40% of all energy jobs now focused on net zero transition

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Markets & Finance, People, Policy
Americas

Latest

US adds over 17,000 solar jobs in 2021, with 40% of all energy jobs now focused on net zero transition

News

Spanish IPP Opdenergy plans to raise up to US$210m through IPO

News

Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 offers quick, versatile 3D design solutions for rooftop solar, energy storage professionals

Product Reviews

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

Featured Articles, Features

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

News

Intersect Power lands US$750m funding to take renewables portfolio beyond 8GW

News

European Council reaches agreement on its Renewable Energy Directive, includes faster permitting for renewable projects

News

Spain’s profit clawback plan ‘would harm renewables investment incentive’

News

Statkraft accelerates onshore renewables annual target to 4GW by 2030

News

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Women were significantly underrepresented in the US energy sector, making up just a quarter of all jobs compared with the national average of nearly half. Image: PRNewsFoto/The Solar Foundation

The US solar industry added 17,212 jobs in 2021, up 5.4% on 2020 figures, with 40% of all US energy jobs now focused on the transition to a net zero economy, according to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) US Energy and Employment Report (USEER).

Despite economic uncertainty following the pandemic, the US energy sector experienced positive job growth in 2021, increasing 4.0% from 2020 levels and outpacing overall US employment, which climbed 2.8% in the same period.

Overall, the total number of energy jobs increased from 7.5 million in 2020 to more than 7.8 million in 2021, with more than three million of these focused on the energy transition, the report showed.

Last year’s report found that although the US energy sector had been one of the country’s fastest-growing job markets before the COVID-19 pandemic, it fell to 7.5 million jobs by the end of 2020, a decrease of 840,000 positions or a 10% decline year-over-year, meaning there are still fewer US energy jobs than before the pandemic.   

“Amidst the unique challenges of a nation coming out of a global pandemic, America’s energy sector stands out with considerable job growth across nearly all industries,” said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

“DOE’s USEER report shows that jobs critical to our clean energy transition are on the rise and poised for continued expansion thanks to the historic investments from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”   

Jobs in the US transmission, distribution, and storage sector increased by 1.9% (22,779 new jobs) despite an acute and mounting focus on the US’ grid congestion problems that have seen thousands of gigawatts of renewable energy stuck in interconnection queues.

The US clean transport sector recorded impressive job growth figures. Electric vehicle jobs increased by 26.2%, adding 21,961 new jobs, while hybrid electric vehicle jobs increased 19.7% (23,577 new jobs).  

Moreover, the amount of jobs in polluting energy industries declined. Jobs in the petroleum industry declined by 31,593 (a 6.4% drop), while coal fuel jobs fell by an even greater percentage as the industry shed 7,125 jobs, representing a 11.8% decline. Jobs in coal power generation fell by a smaller amount – 572 jobs, a decline of just 0.8%. Nuclear power jobs also declined by 2,440 in 2021, a drop of 4.2%.

At the state level, Michigan, California and Texas registered the highest energy job growth across the country, with a particular focus on low or zero-carbon transport, while West Virginia and Pennsylvania added the most jobs in transmission, distribution and storage, gaining 7,321 and 5,726 new jobs, respectively.

The report also revealed that 10% of workers in the energy sector are represented by a union or covered by project labour agreements, compared to just 6% in US the private sector.

“As a nation, it is crucial that we do all that we can to ensure that the growth of these sectors continues and that the jobs created are good, union jobs,” said Jason Walsh, executive director of BlueGreen Alliance Executive, which seeks to connect labour unions and environmental organisations.

When it comes to demographics, men made up 74% of the US energy workforce (compared with the national average of 53%), while non-white workers were overrepresented in the US energy sector (26%) compared with the national average (22%). Black or African American workers represented 8% of the energy workforce, compared with 12% nationally.

That said, demographic data should be met with caution as the DOE said “surveys were filled out by employers who do not always have an accurate understanding of the racial and ethnic makeup of their employees”.

The 2022 USEER is based on surveys of approximately 33,000 private energy businesses combined with public labour data to produce estimates of employment and workforce characteristics. 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
clean transport, demographic, department of energy, doe, jobs, solar jobs, solar pv, unionisation, us, useer

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

June 28, 2022
Solar and energy storage were described by Elon Musk as going together “like peanut butter and jelly”. Andy Colthorpe meets some of the players creating this winning combination in the US.

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

June 28, 2022
Solar developer Procon Solar GmbH has sold a 400MW PV project pipeline to German energy company EnBW, with the potential for this to double over the next year as EnBW targets 50% of renewables in its generation mix by 2025.

Nextracker opens third US factory this year as part of PV reshoring commitment

June 28, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker and steel producer BCI Steel have reopened the Bethlehem steel manufacturing factory in Leetsdale, Pittsburgh that will process steel and produce solar tracker equipment for utility-scale solar projects.

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

June 27, 2022
Polish PV developer R.Power is targeting the development of 1GW of solar projects in Italy in the next 12 months.

Michigan regulators approve Consumers Energy’s clean energy plan

June 24, 2022
The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has approved utility Consumers Energy's plan to end coal use by 2025.

Sungrow shipped nearly 50GW of PV inverters in 2021, takes top spot in global rankings

June 24, 2022
Sungrow was the world’s biggest PV inverter company in 2021, shipping 47.1GW of products and expanding its production facilities in Asia, according to research firm IHS Markit.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

Nextracker opens third US factory this year as part of PV reshoring commitment

News

Philippines awards 1.5GW of solar PV in maiden renewables auction

News

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022