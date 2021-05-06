Solar Media
News

US solar sector must quadruple workforce to reach Biden's 2035 clean energy goals

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US solar sector must quadruple workforce to reach Biden’s 2035 clean energy goals

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

News

IEA: governments should prepare for ‘looming’ surge in raw material demand

News

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

News

LPG distributor acquires majority stake in Indian C&I solar firm SunSource Energy

News

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Ecoener shares slide on market debut following trimmed-down IPO

News
US solar employment fell last year to its lowest level since 2015. Image: The Solar Foundation via Twitter.

There needs to be a fourfold increase in the number of workers employed in the US solar industry for the country to achieve President Biden’s ambition of creating a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.

That is according to the 11th annual Solar Jobs Census published today (6 May) by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the Solar Foundation, the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and BW Research. The analysis suggests that for the president’s goals to be reached, there will need to be more than 900,000 workers across the US solar supply chain by 2035.

Despite posting record deployment figures in 2020, pandemic restrictions and increased labour productivity meant US solar employment fell by 6.7% year-on-year to 231,474, its lowest level since 2015.

According to the report, the sector was able to reach those deployment figures in part due to a rapid increase in the share of utility-scale installs – representing 73% of all solar deployments in 2020, a new record – which use fewer installation workers per kilowatt deployed.

Utility-scale PV construction was generally allowed to continue work last year that had been started, thanks in part to federal and state guidance that deemed large-scale solar construction to be essential, with the sector not seeing the steep employment drops experienced by residential and commercial installers.

The census revealed, however, that many installers serving residential and commercial customers adapted to physical distancing requirements by moving away from in-person sales and found “significant success reducing their costs and winning new business”.

Installation and construction-related employment continued to be the largest segment in the industry, representing 67% of all jobs. Of all installation jobs, 55% were residential, 18% were commercial, 8% community solar and 19% were utility-scale.

The drop in jobs was largely split evenly among states as many companies have not yet reached pre-pandemic employment levels, with the top five states for solar jobs staying the same: California, Florida, New York, Texas and Massachusetts.

The census projects that under the current trajectory, and without significant policy shifts, the solar industry will employ 400,000 workers in 2030. It will then have to more than double its workforce to reach the 2035 decarbonisation targets. SEIA said it is advocating for policies that will lay the groundwork to hire and train those workers.

“We now have an opportunity to quadruple our workforce, adding diversity and supporting underserved communities by taking policy steps that incentivise solar and storage deployment and provide long-term certainty for solar businesses,” said SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.

While BloombergNEF is projecting record PV deployment in the US in the next four years, the research organisation claims that solar and wind’s current growth trajectory will still not be enough to decarbonise the country’s power sector by 2035.

covid-19, jobs, seia, solar jobs, The Interstate Renewable Energy Council, the national solar job census, the solar energy industries association, the solar foundation

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

April 29, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has unveiled a new tool to make it easier for solar developers to trace where their modules and technologies are made and ensure an ethical supply chain.

Intersolar Europe postponed until October 2021

April 27, 2021
Intersolar Europe, the continent’s largest solar trade show, has been postponed once again and will now take place in early October, event organiser Solar Promotion has confirmed.

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

April 19, 2021
Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

SEIA unveils social justice platform

April 16, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has unveiled a new environmental and social justice platform to improve access to employment within the renewables sector, and to low-cost clean energy across the US.

US residential solar installer Kuubix bags US$104m financing to pursue ‘aggressive’ expansion

April 15, 2021
Israeli developer Solegreen has invested US$104 million in solar installer Kuubix to help it pursue an "aggressive" expansion strategy across its core markets in the US.

Dutch utility Eneco to double solar and wind capacity to 2.5GW in five years

April 7, 2021
Dutch energy firm Eneco is aiming to ramp up its solar energy portfolio in both the Netherlands and Belgium as part of an updated strategy aimed at accelerating the energy transition.

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

News

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

IEA: governments should prepare for ‘looming’ surge in raw material demand

News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

News

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
