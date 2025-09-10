Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

RE+ product launches: Canadian Solar low-carbon modules, FTC Solar new tracker, NovaSource’s AI-platform

News

Navigating Italy’s PV project development maze

Features, Interviews

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

News

rPlus Energies secures US$100 million to build 125MW PV plant in Idaho

News

Vikram Solar reports 79.7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 FY26

News

Cordelio Power starts operations at Missouri solar project, uses modules built in the US by Qcells

News

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

News

Toyo Solar ships 1.6GW PV cells in H1 2025 amid shift to US market

News

Australia: Coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara could save AU$30 billion

News

Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Tützpatz project combines solar generation with arable and livestock farming. Image: Vattenfall/Klas Neidhardt

A project claimed to be Germany’s largest agriPV plant has been commissioned in the north-east of the country.

The 76MWp Tützpatz Agri-PV solar park, located in the Mecklenburg Lake District, spans a 93ha site that will also host livestock and arable farming.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Developer Vattenfall completed the project without subsidy. A subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, Power and Air Condition Solution Management, will acquire all the electricity generated by the plant under a 10-year power purchase agreement.

The project consists of three sub-areas. The largest, Tützpatz 1, houses 43.3MW of bifacial modules mounted on fixed-tilt racking systems. Alongside the array, chickens will be kept in mobile coops on designated areas. Six mobile chicken coops, each with up to 2,500 birds, are planned.

The arrays in Tützpatz 2 and 3, 13.3MW and 19.4MW respectively, combine bifacial modules with single-axis tracker systems. They have been designated for future arable farming, with the tracker rows spaced further apart to allow farm machinery to access and work the fields.

Combining agriculture with PV generation counters one of the main criticisms of utility-scale solar, namely that it takes productive farmland out of use.

Claus Wattendrup, head of solar and batteries at Vattenfall, said: “Tützpatz is the first agriPV project of this size that we are implementing. With Tützpatz, we are demonstrating that agriculture and fossil-free power generation are not in competition with each other, but can complement each other perfectly.”

Heiko Geue, minister of finance and digitalisation for the State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where the project is located, added: “The agri-PV park in Tützpatz will be the largest facility of its kind in Germany. It demonstrates how agriculture, the energy industry, and climate protection can be intelligently combined.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
agriPV, bifacial, europe, germany, ppa, pv power plants, trackers, vattenfall

Read Next

Headshot_Patrick-Donati
Premium

Navigating Italy’s PV project development maze

September 10, 2025
PV Talk: Italy’s new CfD policy offers clear support for solar developers in an otherwise uncertain legislative landscape, says Terrawatt's Patrizio Donati.
Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster in Brazil.

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

September 10, 2025
Voltalia is seeking compensation for the ongoing curtailment of its Brazilian solar and wind fleet, which has exceeded expectations this year.
Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine and solar farm.

Australia: Coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara could save AU$30 billion

September 10, 2025
The CEFC has said that a coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara, Western Australia, could save more than AU$30 billion over 25 years.
Overview of the Lidso solar PV plant in Denmark developed by European Energy

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

September 9, 2025
The average price of solar modules sold in Europe fell marginally between July and August, while buyers’ confidence remained steady.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

September 9, 2025
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a policy blueprint which it claims would “strengthen the reliability of America’s electric grid with solar and storage technologies.”
Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

September 9, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has acquired Origami Solar, a steel frame technology-focused company, for approximately US$53 million. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

News

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

News

Experts weigh in on the state of US solar manufacturing at RE+

News

Nautilus, Summit Ridge secure financing for US community solar expansion

News

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

News

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.