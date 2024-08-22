Subscribe To Premium
Victoria, Australia, eyes 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV by 2035

By George Heynes
Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

Horizon Power inks 'historic' Indigenous Land Use Agreement for solar PV project in Western Australia

Vena Energy signs investment agreement for 550MW solar PV asset in the Philippines

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

Laser-assisted firing 'biggest innovation' in solar cell technology for two years

Fraunhofer CSP to 'protect' European solar IP

Terrasmart launches hail stow feature to PeakYield tracker control software

The plan also sets a target for 3GW of utility-scale solar in the state. Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

In Australia, the Victoria government detailed a new decarbonisation plan yesterday (21 August), with the aim of introducing around 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV generation by 2035.

The Cheaper, Cleaner, Renewable: Our Plan for Victoria’s Electricity Future report outlines the actions the state government is taking to ensure it achieves its renewable energy targets, which include increasing renewable energy in the electricity mix to 65% by 2030 and 95% by 2035. The state currently receives around 38% of its electricity from renewable energy generation.

Solar PV generation is heavily featured in the state’s plans to decarbonise. Indeed, it targets installing around 7.6GW of additional rooftop solar PV capacity by 2035. This is broken down into 6.3GW of rooftop PV, whereas 1.2GW will comprise “large distributed solar” of up to 30MW.

Victoria’s rooftop solar PV market continues to grow, aided by the state’s various initiatives bolstering figures among households and businesses.

Perhaps the most noteworthy is the Solar Homes programme, offering a rebate scheme to incentivise rooftop solar PV installations. The Victoria government revealed last week (15 August) that the programme had helped deliver 2GW of solar PV since its inauguration.

Projects delivered by the programme account for 13% of the total renewable energy capacity in the state, and its solar panels have generated a cumulative 6.5GWh of power. Around 330,000 solar PV modules, hot water and solar battery systems have been installed via the rebate scheme.

3GW target for utility-scale solar PV; 6.3GW for energy storage

Alongside rooftop solar PV, the state is also eyeing the opportunity utility-scale renewable energy generation can bring. The report says the state should aim to bring an additional 7.4GW of capacity online by 2035.

This is also broken down into differing technologies. Victoria aims to install 12.7GW of generation capacity, with onshore wind accounting for 9.7GW, and solar contributing 3GW.

Energy storage also features within the report, especially given the ambitious upscaling of variable energy generation the state is proposing. To maintain grid stability and provide flexible services, the state government aims to have at least 6.3GW of energy storage capabilities across Victoria.

Large-scale transmission projects to provide welcome boost to decarbonisation

It should also be noted that Victoria is set to benefit from three large-scale transmission and interconnector projects being developed on the National Electricity Market (NEM). The first project set to be introduced is the Western Renewables Link, which is expected to be brought online in 2027.

The Western Renewables Link is a proposed new 190km overhead high-voltage electricity transmission line that will carry renewable energy from Bulgana in western Victoria to Sydenham in Melbourne’s north-west.

Two years later, in 2029, the government also expects the 1.7GW VNI West, which will bring additional transmission capabilities between Victoria and its neighbour New South Wales, to be brought online. The proposed 500kV double-circuit transmission line will connect the two high-voltage electricity grids.

The final interconnector, the 750MW Marinus Link, connecting Victoria and Tasmania, is expected to see phase one go live in 2030. When fully operational, the link will reach 1.5GW and enable green hydropower to be exported to the mainland grid when needed to reduce the risk of blackouts. Likewise, Tasmania will see increased levels of solar PV in its electricity mix transmitted from the mainland.

Lily D’Ambrosio, Victoria’s minister for energy and resources said that the consolidated plan will ensure community and industry are at the centre of the energy transition.

“We will deliver an affordable, reliable and secure electricity system for all Victorians. We mean business. We’re powering ahead with our big renewable energy build and creating and maintaining the right conditions for renewables investment,” D’Ambrosio added.

Read Next

Horizon Power respresentatives and the Nyul Nyul people

Horizon Power inks ‘historic’ Indigenous Land Use Agreement for solar PV project in Western Australia

August 22, 2024
Horizon Power, Western Australia’s region energy provider, has inked its first Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) with the Nyul Nyul people of Beagle Bay in Kimberley for a proposed solar PV development.
transgrid-550kv-line_vni-west-768x401

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

August 21, 2024
Australian transmission system operator Transgrid has signalled in a new report that remote inland renewable energy zones (REZ) could provide an additional renewable energy source, such as solar PV, in the mid-2030s.
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

August 21, 2024
Renewable energy developer Sun Cable has secured approval from the Australian government for the Australian element of its Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) interconnector.
Meyer Burger is further expanding its Germany plant to reach 1.4GW module production for 2023. Image: Meyer Burger.

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

August 20, 2024
The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee claims that imports from Vietnam and Thailand have "accelerated" since April's AD/CVD petition, and has alleged Critical Circumstances.
An 200MW project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

Engie reaches financial close for 250MW solar project in Victoria, Australia

August 20, 2024
Utility giant Engie’s Australian division has reached financial close on its 250MW Goorambat East Solar Farm project in northern Victoria.
A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.

BloombergNEF: Australia needs 290GW solar PV and wind by 2050 for net zero

August 20, 2024
Analyst firm BloombergNEF has cautioned that Australia requires around A$2.4 trillion (US$1.6 trillion) investment to reach net zero, with solar PV and wind installations to reach 290GW by 2050.

