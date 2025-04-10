Subscribe To Premium
Victoria's SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

RWE, PPC Renewables to build 567MW of PV in Greece

Atlantica, Greening to build 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

Inox Solar secures land to build 4.8GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

Schletter Group to launch new rooftop PV design tool

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

The SEC Renewable Energy Park is set to be Victoria’s first 100% publicly owned utility-scale renewable energy project. Image: SEC.

The State Electricity Commission (SEC), a state-owned energy company in Victoria, Australia, has confirmed that construction has started on the 119MW SEC Renewable Energy Park.

The project, which will see a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) co-located with a 119MW solar PV power plant, will be built in two stages with the support of developer OX2.

As reported previously by Energy-Storage.news, energy storage system integrator Energy Vault will supply the BESS. The system will be built using the company’s X-Vault integration platform and its UL9540 and AS3000-certified B-VAULT integrated BESS enclosures.

Energy Vault, which also provides a proprietary gravity energy storage technology, has been employed by several developers for energy storage sites in Australia. This includes Acen Australia, which confirmed that Energy Vault would provide a 400MWh BESS for the New England project in New South Wales.

Speaking previously on the SEC Renewable Energy Park, Energy Vault’s chairman and CEO, Robert Piconi, said the partnership is “well-aligned” with the company’s mission to accelerate the clean energy transition.

The SEC Renewable Energy Park will be Victoria’s first 100% publicly owned utility-scale renewable energy project. It is estimated to cost around AU$370 million (US$240 million) to develop fully and is being constructed around 300km northwest of the state capital, Melbourne, in Horsham.

In a LinkedIn post, the SEC confirmed that work has started on installing the solar PV, with pre-construction having commenced in February. The site is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news. You can read the full version here.

