News

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy

Latest

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam

Featured Articles, Features

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Iowa’s ‘largest’ PV plant completed, R.Power bags Italian solar, Grenergy breaks ground on 200MW park

News

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

News

TZS targeting 55GW of 210mm mono wafer capacity by end of 2021

News

Masdar and Ethiopia sign agreement to develop 500MW of solar

News
A rooftop solar installation conducted in Vietnam last year. Image: Sungrow.

Vietnam is to slash feed-in tariffs available for rooftop solar installations from next month by as much as 38% in a bid to address grid pressures in the country, local media has reported.

The Dai Doan Ket newspaper has cited Hoang Tien Dung, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, as stating that tariffs will be cut by between 31% and 38% to between US$0.052/kWh and US$0.058/kWh, depending on the system size.

Under the feed-in tariff 2 (FIT2) scheme, which closed to new applicants on 31 December 2020, tariff rates were as high as US$0.0838/kWh.

The new tariffs will come into effect from next month, and have been designed to address pressures on Vietnam’s transmission grid created by a surge in solar installations witnessed last year as the highly successful feed-in tariff 2 scheme drew to a close.

Rooftop solar installations skyrocketed in Vietnam in late 2020, with more than 6.7GW of solar installed in December 2020 alone. Combined with utility-scale and C&I installs, around 9GW of solar was installed in Vietnam last year.

That installation influx took Vietnam’s total installed solar capacity to nearly 16.5GWp (13.16GWac), and the surge in solar installs has led to concerns over grid stability in the country, particularly around solar’s generation peak around midday and between 5:30 – 6:30pm, when demand peaks and solar’s generation curve fades.

For more on Vietnam’s solar policy, read our recent feature article by Edgar Gunther, Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam, which is available via PV Tech Premium.  

asean, feed-in tariff, fit2, rooftop solar, solar policy, ssfasia, vietnam

Most Read

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

