Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
News

Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Balance of System
Americas

Latest

Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

News

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

News

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

News

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

News

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

News

India adds 4.8GW solar cell capacity to ALMM list-II

News

Breaking 100GW in three years: the disruptive logic behind Tongwei’s rapid rise

Features, Interviews

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

News

European Energy commissions 90MW hybrid solar-wind plant in Sweden

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Voltage Energy products.
The wiring solutions aim to address different current capacity ranges in utility-scale solar projects. Image: Voltage Energy.

Voltage Energy has launched two new pre-assembled wiring solutions, IBEX PLUS and new LYNX, designed to address different current capacity ranges in utility-scale solar projects. The additions provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and developers with options that focus on efficiency, resource optimisation and compatibility with next-generation EBOS solutions designs.

IBEX PLUS: Addressing the mid-capacity range with flexible aluminium

IBEX PLUS is designed for the mid-capacity range (70–168A), offering a solution between standard harnesses and trunk bus systems. Featuring a 97% flexible aluminum structure, IBEX PLUS lowers material requirements and weight, delivering up to 27% capital expenditure savings compared with copper-based designs.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

As the flagship product of Multi-String solution, IBEX PLUS demonstrates excellent compatibility with combiner boxes, reinforcing its position as the industry’s preferred choice.

  • Flexible installation: Flexible aluminium wire improves long-term reliability and installation ease.
  • Conductor options: Four-port configuration supports any combination of copper or flexible aluminium conductors.
  • Tested performance: Case studies indicate a 41% weight reduction and 27% efficiency gains relative to full-copper harnesses.

New LYNX: High current with reduced voltage drop

New LYNX is engineered for utility-scale projects and high-power string applications, with trunk capacity up to 1250 MCM / 791A, making it one of the leading solutions in the industry.

  • High capacity: Supports branch cables up to 4 AWG, handling 90–95A for large arrays.
  • Voltage performance: Achieves a 34% lower voltage drop compared with 500 MCM designs, especially suitable for projects with ≤1.5% voltage drop requirements.
  • System compatibility: Developed for 2,000V DC system architectures, while adopting optimised wiring layouts that reduce components and improve efficiency.
  • Conductor innovation: By leveraging aluminium conductors with optimised contact design, LYNX enhances electrical efficiency across large-scale PV installations while conserving materials.

Each design is custom-engineered to align with specific site conditions, enabling flexible and efficient DC layouts while streamlining power collection. With simplified installation and a focus on long-term reliability, New LYNX supports optimised resource utilisation and delivers enduring value for utility-scale solar projects.

Certification and reliability

Both IBEX PLUS and New LYNX have been developed with reference to the requirements of UL9703. Factory-assembled and IP68-tested, the systems minimise field terminations and human error. By cutting labour time, reducing connection points and ensuring long-term stability, they help EPCs and developers optimise both upfront capex and ongoing opex while meeting increasingly strict project timelines.

“Our goal is not only to release new solutions, but to broaden the possibilities of pre-assembled EBOS solutions,” said Bob Slack, CTO of Voltage Energy. “IBEX PLUS brings value-driven efficiency through flexible aluminium conductors, while new LYNX combines high current capacity with reduced voltage drop for large-scale applications. Together, they provide a complete range of solutions from mid to high-current needs, helping customers maximise returns across different project scales.”

For more information on the latest Voltage Energy products, click here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, ebos, RE+, us, utility-scale solar, voltage energy, wiring

Read Next

The 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant Image: Neoen Australia (via LinkedIn).

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

September 29, 2025
Australia's CER has disclosed that 1.5GW of new renewable energy capacity in the NEM received authorisation in the second quarter of 2025.
Image: Unsplash

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

September 26, 2025
Residential solar and energy storage could meet all the projected demand from US data centres over the next five years if tech companies invest in household energy infrastructure.
Residential solar and storage projects in California.
Premium

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

September 26, 2025
CALSSA's Kevin Luo spoke with PV Tech Premium exclusively on the association’s complaint about slow approval practices in California.
Solar panels from a Brazilian PV project from Enel Green Power

Enel issues US$4.5 billion bond, says it ‘no longer needs’ sustainability financing

September 25, 2025
Italian energy utility Enel has issued a US$4.5 billion (€3.8 billion) bond seeking investment from “US and international” investors.
X-Elio representatives at its first operational solar-plus-storage project in the US

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF’s Texas operations

September 25, 2025
Spanish renewables developer X-Elio has commissioned its first solar-plus-storage project in the US, which comprises of 72MW solar PV.
Boviet Solar module manufacturing facility.

Boviet Solar expands North Carolina module manufacturing capacity to 3GW

September 23, 2025
Boviet Solar has added an additional 1GW of manufacturing capacity to its module manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

News

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

News

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF’s Texas operations

News

Breaking 100GW in three years: the disruptive logic behind Tongwei’s rapid rise

Features, Interviews

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.