Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

Voltage Energy has launched two new pre-assembled wiring solutions, IBEX PLUS and new LYNX, designed to address different current capacity ranges in utility-scale solar projects. The additions provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and developers with options that focus on efficiency, resource optimisation and compatibility with next-generation EBOS solutions designs.
IBEX PLUS: Addressing the mid-capacity range with flexible aluminium
IBEX PLUS is designed for the mid-capacity range (70–168A), offering a solution between standard harnesses and trunk bus systems. Featuring a 97% flexible aluminum structure, IBEX PLUS lowers material requirements and weight, delivering up to 27% capital expenditure savings compared with copper-based designs.
As the flagship product of Multi-String solution, IBEX PLUS demonstrates excellent compatibility with combiner boxes, reinforcing its position as the industry’s preferred choice.
- Flexible installation: Flexible aluminium wire improves long-term reliability and installation ease.
- Conductor options: Four-port configuration supports any combination of copper or flexible aluminium conductors.
- Tested performance: Case studies indicate a 41% weight reduction and 27% efficiency gains relative to full-copper harnesses.
New LYNX: High current with reduced voltage drop
New LYNX is engineered for utility-scale projects and high-power string applications, with trunk capacity up to 1250 MCM / 791A, making it one of the leading solutions in the industry.
- High capacity: Supports branch cables up to 4 AWG, handling 90–95A for large arrays.
- Voltage performance: Achieves a 34% lower voltage drop compared with 500 MCM designs, especially suitable for projects with ≤1.5% voltage drop requirements.
- System compatibility: Developed for 2,000V DC system architectures, while adopting optimised wiring layouts that reduce components and improve efficiency.
- Conductor innovation: By leveraging aluminium conductors with optimised contact design, LYNX enhances electrical efficiency across large-scale PV installations while conserving materials.
Each design is custom-engineered to align with specific site conditions, enabling flexible and efficient DC layouts while streamlining power collection. With simplified installation and a focus on long-term reliability, New LYNX supports optimised resource utilisation and delivers enduring value for utility-scale solar projects.
Certification and reliability
Both IBEX PLUS and New LYNX have been developed with reference to the requirements of UL9703. Factory-assembled and IP68-tested, the systems minimise field terminations and human error. By cutting labour time, reducing connection points and ensuring long-term stability, they help EPCs and developers optimise both upfront capex and ongoing opex while meeting increasingly strict project timelines.
“Our goal is not only to release new solutions, but to broaden the possibilities of pre-assembled EBOS solutions,” said Bob Slack, CTO of Voltage Energy. “IBEX PLUS brings value-driven efficiency through flexible aluminium conductors, while new LYNX combines high current capacity with reduced voltage drop for large-scale applications. Together, they provide a complete range of solutions from mid to high-current needs, helping customers maximise returns across different project scales.”
For more information on the latest Voltage Energy products, click here.