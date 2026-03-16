Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Waaree begins construction of its 10GW solar ingot and wafer plant in Maharashtra

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 16, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

GameChange Solar secures 258MW Egypt tracker deal

News

AI in PV plant operations: the road ahead

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Finlight, Atrato merge, target 2GW of operational distributed solar PV capacity in Europe by 2030

News

Waaree begins construction of its 10GW solar ingot and wafer plant in Maharashtra

News

Solar PV and energy storage get boost in new Maryland legislation

News

Genesis Energy breaks ground on 136MWp solar PV power plant in New Zealand

News

Edify Energy secures approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Elsewedy Electric commissions 349MWp solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

‘More capital available’ for renewable energy investments in 2026

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

FTC Solar signs 1GW tracker supply deal with Strata Clean Energy

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The plant, with a capacity of 10GW each for solar ingots and wafers, is spread across 300 acres. Image: Waaree Energies.
The plant, with a capacity of 10GW each for solar ingots and wafers, is spread across 300 acres. Image: Waaree Energies.

Indian solar PV manufacturer Waaree Energies has broken ground on its 10GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra. 

The plant, with a capacity of 10GW each for solar ingots and wafers, is spread across 300 acres. Waaree invested approximately INR62 billion (US$671 million) in the facility. Once operational the plant will generate over 8,000 local jobs. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to the firm, the facility aims to “strengthen India’s upstream solar manufacturing ecosystem” by “developing large-scale domestic capacity for critical components”. The plant will “reduce import dependence and enhance the resilience of the country’s solar supply chain.” 

“Nagpur’s strategic location, strong industrial ecosystem, and connectivity across India make it an ideal destination for a project of this scale. As India progresses toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, building globally competitive clean energy manufacturing infrastructure will play a crucial role in establishing the country as a global hub for renewable energy technologies,” Hitesh Doshi, managing director, Waaree Energies said. 

Recently, research analyst JMK Research in its Q4 2025 (Oct-Dec) India RE Update report noted that India’s upstream capacity remains limited at around 8.12GW of wafer-ingot manufacturing, with no domestic polysilicon production. 

Waaree’s upstream ambitions 

In recent years, Waaree has been expanding its footprint in the solar market. In its latest Q3 earnings call, the company outlined the next phase of its growth strategy. 

CEO Amit Paithankar said Waaree’s earlier “Waaree 1.0” phase focused on module and cell manufacturing, while the company is now targeting the full solar value chain – from polysilicon, ingots and wafers to cells and modules – under what it has dubbed “Waaree 2.0”. 

“We are investing across the energy transition ecosystem to build a fully integrated multi-energy global platform. Our expansion and investments into battery storage, inverters, transformers, power infrastructure, and electrolysers as a part of green energy ecosystems, we are building what we now call as Waaree 2.0,” Paithankar said. 

Additionally, the JMK report highlighted that in the fourth quarter of 2025, Waaree increasing its module capacity by 3.6GW, taking its total domestic module capacity to 19.7GW in December 2025. 

Mumbai-headquartered Waaree operates advanced manufacturing facilities with a total solar PV module capacity of 22.3GW globally and solar cell manufacturing capacity of up to 5.4GW. 

Last year, the company commissioned a 5.4GW cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat. According to the firm, it is the largest cell manufacturing facility in India. The Chikli plant was commissioned in two phases, covering passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. 

india, maharashtra, pv power plants, solar ingots, solar pv, solar wafers, waaree energies

Read Next

GameChange Solar - Hassam Allam Benban Project Signing

GameChange Solar secures 258MW Egypt tracker deal

March 16, 2026
US solar tracker producer GameChange Solar will supply 258MWp worth of solar trackers to a solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.
Image: Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy breaks ground on 136MWp solar PV power plant in New Zealand

March 16, 2026
New Zealand energy company Genesis Energy has officially begun construction on its 136MWp Tihori Solar Farm in Edgecumbe, Bay of Plenty.
A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.

Edify Energy secures approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 16, 2026
Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has received approval from the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for its Burroway Solar Farm, a 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales (NSW).
Image: Unsplash/Andreas Gücklhorn.

Elsewedy Electric commissions 349MWp solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia

March 13, 2026
Elsewedy Electric has completed and handed over the 348.6MWp El Saad solar plant, which has now officially entered its operations and maintenance phase.
FTC Solar trackers.

FTC Solar signs 1GW tracker supply deal with Strata Clean Energy

March 13, 2026
US-based tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has signed a 1GW solar tracker supply agreement with solar and storage developer Strata Clean Energy.
Sidi Bouzid is Scatec’s first project to reach commercial operations in Tunisia. Image: Scatec via LinkedIn.

Scatec, Aeolus bring 60MW solar plant online in Tunisia

March 13, 2026
Scatec, in partnership with Aeolus SAS (Aeolus) have achieved commercial operations for the 60MW Sidi Bouzid solar plant in Tunisia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Elsewedy Electric commissions 349MWp solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

What is dictating solar module price increases?

News

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

News

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

Features, Guest Blog

Top ten solar manufacturers shipped over 500GW of modules in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

‘More capital available’ for renewable energy investments in 2026

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain