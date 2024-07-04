Western Australia tender for 500MW dispatchable renewables under Capacity Investment Scheme launched

Projects would connect to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) state transmission network and participate in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) of Western Australia.

Registration for the tender will close in early August. Project bid closing date will be in mid-August and selected bidders will be invited to submit financial value bids in the second stage of the process between September and November. Successful bids will be announced in February 2025.

The state is not interconnected with Australia’s other major population centres in the South and East, which are instead part of the National Electricity Market (NEM), although both markets are managed by the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO).

The 24-page brief has been published by the operator’s service arm, AEMO Services, for the federal government Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) which is coordinating the rollout with Australian state energy departments.

