Western Australian green hydrogen plant to feature 1GW of solar and wind

Image: ARENA.

Australia-based exploration company Province Resources has revealed plans to develop a renewables-powered hydrogen plant that will feature 1GW of solar and wind generation.

Dubbed the HyEnergy Project, the installation will be constructed in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia and produce around 60,000 tonnes of green hydrogen or up to 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

The bulk of the energy will be used for large-scale production of green hydrogen products for both domestic and export markets, with a smaller proportion of generation capacity potentially dedicated to large energy users in the Pilbara region.

The news coincides with Province Resources entering into an agreement to acquire Ozexco, a firm that holds seven exploration licence applications in Western Australia that are considered to be prospective for salt, potash and mineral sands, and potentially suitable for developing a green hydrogen project. Province also announced an AU$1.35 million (US$1.05 million) capital raise.

David Frances, who has been appointed Province Resources managing director, said: “This is the other side of the decarbonisation coin – while some environmentally conscious companies are addressing the electrification of transport and storage of renewable energy, Province is aiming to address the decarbonisation of heavy transport and industry through the production of zero carbon hydrogen products.”

The next 12 to 18 months will see Province commence feasibility studies for renewables generation and hydrogen production at the HyEnergy Project as well as execute a deal with an independent power producer to develop the clean energy needed. The firm will then initiate discussions with potential offtakers.

In an Australian Securities Exchange announcement, Province Resources said Western Australia has an advantage in green hydrogen thanks to its high irradiance levels and windy conditions as well as its geographic proximity to Asia.

“The hydrogen industry is in its infancy here in Western Australia, but it is truly amazing how swift and significant the move into sustainable energy by both governments and corporations around the globe has been of late,” the company said in the announcement.

Launching its Renewable Hydrogen Strategy last year, the government of Western Australia announced its aim to become a “significant producer, exporter and user” of green hydrogen. The strategy said Australia’s zero carbon green hydrogen exports could reach AU$2.2 billion by 2030.

The state government last month revealed it had received 65 expressions of interest to produce renewable hydrogen from a hub in the Oakajee area that could feature up to 1,250MW of PV. Other planned H2 developments in the state include the Murchison Renewable Hydrogen Project and the Asian Renewable Energy Hub that may eventually reach 26GW of solar and wind generation.