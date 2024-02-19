Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Markets & Finance, Materials, Policy
Europe, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Brazil imported 17.5GW of solar modules in 2023, down 0.3GW year-on-year

News

California state assembly member introduces bill to repeal NEM 3.0

News

Soltec to provide 164MW of SF7 trackers to Blue Ridge Power project

News

Solarcycle to build recycled solar glass factory in Georgia, US

News

US to add 36.4GW of new solar generation capacity in 2024, 58% of all capacity additions

News

Fast track out of trouble

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The ESMC has been lobbying for forced labour regulations for some time. Image: Wacker

Measures on alleged forced labour in the solar supply chain that ‘reverse the burden of proof’ are “the only chance to achieve any meaningful enforcement”, according to anthropologist Adrian Zenz – director and senior fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, an anti-communist think-tank established by the US government – speaking at a conference organised last week (15th February) by the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC).

The event – A Trilogue on State-Sponsored Forced Labour in Clean Energy Supply Chains – saw members of the European Parliament, the ESMC and Uyghur representative groups discuss the alleged ongoing forced labour and exploitation of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang province. Beijing denies such exploitation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In addition to what the speakers called “state-sponsored forced labour” in Xinjiang, the discussion emphasised the importance of both government legislation and industry players in addressing the situation for the solar PV industry, which is one of a number of industries exposed to alleged exploitation of the Uyghur population.

In particular, the speakers emphasised a “reversal of the burden of proof”. The most prominent example of a reversal of the burden of proof in current policy is the US’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which requires suppliers shipping into the US to prove that their supply chains are completely free from exposure to forced labour, rather than relying on proof from the importing governing body.

In October last year, divisions of the European Commission proposed a ban on products using forced labour that would identify “high-risk” areas where a reversal of the burden of proof would be enforced. This legislation is yet to come into force and depends on talks within the EU to determine the “final shape” of the regulation. A date for possible implementation is also yet to be confirmed.

ESMC pressure

From the solar industry side, the ESMC has been lobbying for forced labour regulations for some time. Its reasoning has been twofold; the moral imperative that rests on Europe to refuse to tolerate or financially enable forced labour, and what it calls the ‘unfair’ solar market landscape that is boxing out European manufacturers.

It has been more strident than other representative trade groups in its condemnation of China and calls for protections for the EU market. Its membership consists of mostly European and US upstream and downstream producers and startups.

At the Trilogue yesterday, Johan Lindahl, ESMC secretary general, said that it was crucial to provide support to manufacturers in Europe in order to provide the option to avoid suppliers that are exposed to Xinjiang.

Inadequate due diligence

The reality of a “reversal of the burden of proof”, speakers suggested, would be a complete divestment and disengagement with Xinjiang province on the part of the solar industry.

Patricia Carrier of the Coalition to End Forced Labour in the Uyghur Region said that solar companies have no way of doing adequate due diligence procedures ‘on the ground’ in Xinjiang. This is largely due to the alleged nature of the forced labour, which the speakers said was backed by the Chinese Communist Party and operates as much on political as economic grounds – and often through more obscure means.

“This is very different from forced labour undertaken by private actors, where companies can undertake due diligence,” Carrier said.

“Given the pervasiveness of forced labour in the region, experts have concluded that all products made in the region should be presumed to have been made with forced labour. This means that in terms of sourcing from the region or having supply chains linked to the region, there are no valid means for individual companies to verify that any supply chain is free from forced labour”.

She continued: “Any claim that companies are doing any type of due diligence is simply not true. You cannot speak to workers, and you can’t get credible information out of operators that have operating facilities in the region.”

Once again, this effectively aligns with the nature of the UFLPA, which assumes that any product with components from Xinjiang is exposed to forced labour until proven otherwise. Solar companies either have to gain access to reportedly inaccessible facilities, or move.

Solar supply chains

The upstream portions of the solar supply chain are the most exposed to the alleged forced labour, namely quartz mining, metallurgical silicon (MGS) production and polysilicon production.

Data from Sheffield Hallam University, which has published multiple high-profile reports on the solar industry’s exposure to Xinjiang, said that as of 2022, the Uyghur region accounted for 35% of the world’s polysilicon production, down from 45% in 2020.

The same Sheffield Hallam report – which was taken down and then republished in November 2023 after a reassessment of solar manufacturer Maxeon – said that batches of MGS and polysilicon are often blended from various sources, which could introduce materials tainted with forced labour to supplies with any level of exposure risk.

But risk is not isolated to the most upstream supply. Zenz provided data at the Trilogue showing a 61.5% increase in the export of solar cells, lithium batteries and EV components from Xinjiang in 2023.

Bifurcation from Xinjiang

Speakers at the Trilogue also discussed supply chain bifurcation, where manufacturers establish a ‘clean’ supply chain – usually to satisfy the terms of the UFLPA – and one that remains exposed to Xinjiang.

This can cause problems for markets like the EU and the UK which don’t have the US’ stringent laws.

Carrier said: “Bifurcation means that markets like the UK and Europe are becoming dumping grounds for tainted goods.”

Europe has been something of a ‘dumping ground’ for solar modules in recent months – it received around 100GW of capacity in 2023, far in excess of the deployed capacity.

These modules are primarily shipped from China, and many were denied entry to the US, but it’s not possible to assert what – if any – proportion of them are exposed to forced labour practices.

Returning to the “reversal of the burden of proof”, many of the modules were diverted from shipment to the US because of the UFLPA, which resulted in around 2GW of module capacity delayed and held at US customs in 2022.

Zenz said that such measures “Will result in some over-enforcement”, where products may ultimately be found to have been detained unnecessarily whilst producers prove compliance. “But the alternative to some over-enforcement is extreme under-enforcement,” he said, due to the inaccessibility and opaque nature of many operations in Xinjiang.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
china, esmc, forced labour, metallurgical silicon, polysilicon production, pv modules, solar cell, solar pv, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, xinjiang

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News

US to add 36.4GW of new solar generation capacity in 2024, 58% of all capacity additions

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Rystad Energy: world needs to invest $3.1 trillion into grid infrastructure by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.