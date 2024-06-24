‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Allen Geng, sales director at Yingli Solar, about the company’s branding and strengths in n-type technology.
Yingli Solar has launched five mascots to complement its Panda n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) series. “The Panda mascot is not only the first mascot launched by Yingli since its establishment but also the first happy image in the PV industry representing n-type technology. The release of this mascot is to announce comprehensive upgrades of our products,” Geng said.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The company’s products are used in projects in China and overseas markets such as Oman. Last year, Yingli Solar supplied 1.25GW Panda n-type TOPCon solar PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project in Saudi Arabia.
At SNEC 2024, Yingli Solar featured the Panda 3.0 Pro series with variations including Ocean Star, Desert Star and Mini. These variations were designed for sea, land, and air scenarios.
Looking ahead, Geng said Yingli Solar will continue to strive for technological innovation and product quality. It has also recruited localised talents across it overseas offices to enhance service.
Yingli Solar is a smart PV solution provider that integrates technology research and development (R&D), intelligent manufacturing, and power station development. Founded 26 years ago, the company has a footprint in over 150 countries and regions, with branches in the world’s major market areas. Yingli’s current focus is on TOPCon technology.