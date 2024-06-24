Subscribe To Premium
‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

By PV Tech
‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

NextEra Energy breaks ground on 310MW solar PV plant in Texas

Yingli Solar at SNEC 2024
Yingli Solar continue to strive for technological innovation and product quality in the future. Image: PV Tech

At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Allen Geng, sales director at Yingli Solar, about the company’s branding and strengths in n-type technology.

Yingli Solar has launched five mascots to complement its Panda n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) series. “The Panda mascot is not only the first mascot launched by Yingli since its establishment but also the first happy image in the PV industry representing n-type technology. The release of this mascot is to announce comprehensive upgrades of our products,” Geng said.

The company’s products are used in projects in China and overseas markets such as Oman. Last year, Yingli Solar supplied 1.25GW Panda n-type TOPCon solar PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project in Saudi Arabia.

At SNEC 2024, Yingli Solar featured the Panda 3.0 Pro series with variations including Ocean Star, Desert Star and Mini. These variations were designed for sea, land, and air scenarios.

Looking ahead, Geng said Yingli Solar will continue to strive for technological innovation and product quality. It has also recruited localised talents across it overseas offices to enhance service.

Yingli Solar is a smart PV solution provider that integrates technology research and development (R&D), intelligent manufacturing, and power station development. Founded 26 years ago, the company has a footprint in over 150 countries and regions, with branches in the world’s major market areas. Yingli’s current focus is on TOPCon technology.

