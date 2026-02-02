Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 2, 2026
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

TerraForm Power buys 1.56GW solar project in Illinois

News

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

News

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

News

New PV self-consumption installs in Spain drop to 1.1GW in 2025 – UNEF

News

India’s solar sector welcomes Budget measures to support local PV manufacturing

News

‘A growing sense of threat’ underpins EU’s cybersecurity act revision

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

News

Scatec posts US$350 million revenues in Q4

News

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

News

Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 880MW solar-plus-project will be paired with a 460MW BESS and is forecast to begin operations in mid-2028. Image: Unsplash

Private equity firm Younan Company has unveiled plans for an 880MW solar-plus-storage project in California, marking its entry into utility-scale solar PV in the US.

Located in East Kern County, the Soleil Renewable Energy project will be developed by a subsidiary of the same name and will be paired with a 460MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Construction of the solar-plus-storage is expected to begin within the next 18 months, following the completion of environmental reviews and permitting. Commercial operation of the project is targeted for mid-2028. Once operational, the company forecasts an annual gross revenue of US$100 million for the project.

According to Younan Company, the interconnection process is underway with both the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

California remains the leading state in terms of cumulative installed solar PV, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). California has more than 54GW of installed solar PV across all sectors—utility-scale, residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar—and is forecast to add 22GW of new capacity over the next five years.

Moreover, California is one of the leading states in adding new solar PV and energy storage capacity to the grid in the coming years. To ensure that renewable energy projects do not lose any tax credits once promised by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), California governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last September that would accelerate the permitting of energy generation projects.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

24 March 2026
Dallas, Texas
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
bess, california, solar-plus-storage, SolarPlusUS, us, us utility-scale solar, younan company

Read Next

Mark Noyes, CEO of TerraForm, said the project will scale during a period of unprecedented power demand and grid constraints. Image: Brookfield/TerraForm.

TerraForm Power buys 1.56GW solar project in Illinois

February 2, 2026
Independent power producer (IPP) TerraForm Power has acquired a 1.56GW solar project in Lee County, Illinois from Hexagon Energy.
A Lightsource bp solar project.

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

February 2, 2026
The price of solar PPAs signed in North America increased 3.2% between the third and fourth quarters of 2025, reaching a high of US$61.67/MWh.
Image: Solarcycle Twitter

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

January 30, 2026
US-based PV recycling firm Solarcycle has begun operations at its Cedartown recycling facility in Georgia, US.
A Westbridge solar project.

Westbridge Renewable receives approval to build 225MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Alberta

January 29, 2026
Canadian renewables firm Westbridge Renewable Energy has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to build an up to 225MW solar-plus-storage plant in Alberta, Canada.
Ceremony to kickstart the construction start of a 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

January 29, 2026
A Korean-led consortium including Hyundai Engineering has started construction at a 350MW solar PV plant in Dallas, Texas.
A Fieldworks Power community solar project.

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

January 29, 2026
A new trade association, Californians for Local, Affordable Solar and Storage (CLASS) has started work to improve access to community solar.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

News

UNSW scientists demand enhanced UV testing protocols as TOPCon cells show unexpected vulnerability patterns

Features, Interviews

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

News

Scatec posts US$350 million revenues in Q4

News

Rising Chinese module prices will be ‘short-term’, says Rystad Energy

News

Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA