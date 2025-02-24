EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

Nearly a third of all solar PV additions in 2025 will come from Texas, with 11.6GW. This is nearly four times that of the second-placed state, California, which is forecast to add 2.9GW of solar PV. Both states will account for nearly half of all utility-scale solar PV additions in 2025.

This disparity between Texas and California will further accelerate the difference in installed utility-scale solar PV, with the former outpacing the latter in September 2024. According to the American Clean Power Association, at the end of the second quarter of 2024, Texas surpassed California as the leading state in installed utility-scale solar PV.

Five other states – Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, Florida and New York – are forecast to also add over 1GW of utility-scale PV in 2025, accounting for a combined 7.8GW of PV additions. Should these forecasts prove accurate, the US will install less new solar capacity in 2025 than in 2024, according to figures released by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy and Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Nearly a third of all additions from battery storage

The other technology forecast to lead utility-scale capacity installations in 2025 is battery storage.

The EIA forecasts a record 18.2GW of utility-scale battery storage added to the grid this year. This would be a nearly 8GW growth from the 10.3GW installations achieved in 2024.

Regarding the growth of energy storage in the US, the EIA highlighted its importance when paired with other renewables in order to provide a balance between supply and demand, while improving grid stability.

Data from market intelligence firm Rho Motion highlighted the US and Canada as the second largest region, behind China, in installed battery energy capacity last year. The US state of California alone installed half of the nearly 40GWh of battery energy in 2024, as covered by our sister site Energy-storage.news.

Moreover, the combined forecast for solar PV and battery storage puts both technologies contributing to 50.7GW of the total 63GW in 2025.