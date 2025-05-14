Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

Spanish renewables developer Zelestra has secured €146.6 million ($164 million) in green financing to develop a solar PV portfolio totalling 237 MW in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.
Consisting of six projects, grouped into the Belinchón and Brazatortas clusters, they are expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2026. According to the company, the plants are expected to create 800 jobs across the regions.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
With 62 MW of capacity, the Belinchón I, II, and III plants in Cuenca will produce 322GWh per year, while Brazatortas I, II, and IV in the municipality of Ciudad Real will contribute over 75 MW and produce 145 GWh annually, the firm said.
In February 2025, the company signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell 57MW of solar PV capacity from its upcoming Brazatortas projects.
The debt package was led by BNP Paribas and Rabobank, who served as Mandated Lead Arrangers, Issuing Banks and Hedging Providers. BNP Paribas also acted as Green Loan Coordinator for the transaction.
“Closing this major financing agreement is an important step in delivering these large-scale solar projects on time and on budget for our customers,” added Luis Alvargonzalez, Zelestra’s country manager in Spain.
The financing is backed by a contracted structure comprising 21 power purchase agreements (PPAs), underscoring the strong commercial foundation of the portfolio.
Zelestra currently has a 6GW pipeline in Spain, with over 800MW of projects already contracted, in construction or operational.