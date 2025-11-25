Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

By JP Casey
November 25, 2025
Power Plants, Inverters, Projects
Europe

Latest

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

News

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

News

COP30 agrees ‘global mutirão’, but no roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels

News

Genesis Energy reaches financial close on 136MW New Zealand PV project

News

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar project in the desert.
Sungrow provided its 1+X Modular Inverters to Zelestra’s San Martín solar project in Peru. Image: Sungrow.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with technology giant Microsoft to sell power generated at a 95.7MW solar PV portfolio.

The portfolio consists of two projects currently under construction in the Zaragoza, Aragón, region of Spain: Escatrón II and Fuendetodos II. Zelestra expects to begin commercial operation at both projects by the end of 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Under the terms of the PPA, Aragón-based non-profit ECODES (Fundación Ecología y Desarrollo) will receive funding to “implement direct impact programmes” in the area, including expanding access to sustianable infrastructure and healthy environments. However, the companies did not specify how much funding the organisation would receive, or where this would come from.

“This progressive collaboration with ECODES and Microsoft aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver meaningful, positive impact in the communities where we operate,” said Zelestra chief stakeholder and sustainability officer Scarlett Alvarez Uzcategiu.

“We will be present in Aragón for the long-term, managing our projects to support Microsoft’s clean energy needs, and we are certain that the benefits of this initiative will also have a lasting positive impact for communities nearby.”

The news follows Zeletra’s signing of a PPA with Portuguese utility EDP over the summer, marking the first such deal to include solar and battery storage technology in the country.

Zelestra supplies inverters for Peru’s largest solar project

In other Zelestra news, Chinese solar PV inverter manufacturer Sungrow has announced that it supplied inverters for the company’s San Martín solar project, the largest in Peru.

The project has a capacity of 273MW and began commercial operation in June this year. Sungrow provided its 1+X Modular Inverters to the project, which have a rated power output as high as 8.8MW and a nominal AC voltage of 630v. Sungrow noted that the inverters can be deployed in units as small as 1.1MW, and have been installed alongside bifacial modules and single-axis trackers at the project.

The news follows positive test results for the company’s 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter, the next generation of the technology. Last week, German testing house TÜV Rheinland completed safety testing for the inverter, finding that the combiner box can detect faults and disconnect from the system within 32 milliseconds, significantly reducing the risk of starting and spreading fires. Similarly, the inverter can disconnect from short-circuit faults in 1.472 milliseconds, compared to 526 milliseconds for what Sungrow described as “traditional fuse solutions”.

The Peruvian government aims to add 2.5GW of new solar capacity by 2028, and the start of operations at the San Martín project is a key milestone towards this goal.

1+x modular inverter, americas, asia, china, europe, inverters, microsoft, peru, spain, sungrow, zelestra

Read Next

A PowerField solar project in the Netherlands.

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
PowerField has completed construction of seven solar PV projects in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 170MW.
UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell at COP30.

COP30 agrees ‘global mutirão’, but no roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels

November 25, 2025
Delegates at this year’s COP30 summit agreed to a “global mutirão”, meaning “collective efforts”, to tackle climate change, but the final text of the summit includes no framework for reducing fossil fuel production.
Ksenia Dray RES Group crop
Premium

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

November 24, 2025
PV Talk: RES Group's Ksenia Dray discusses how European solar developers are reshaping strategies to maintain project viability in challenging market conditions.
A BNZ solar project.

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

November 21, 2025
BNZ has started commercial operations at a portfolio of solar PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 150MW.
Enerparc's Schkölen project has become the first in Germany to be prequalified to provide ancillary frequency regulation frequency control services. Image: Enerparc
Premium

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

November 21, 2025
A modestly sized solar PV project in central Germany might have just ushered in a new era of renewables’ relationship with the grid.
A CPS Energy solar project.

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

November 21, 2025
CPS Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to acquire 600MW of new solar capacity through power purchase agreements (PPA).
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

Interviews

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal