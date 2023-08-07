1.1GW of solar PV submitted for fast-track in New Zealand since pandemic

Environment Minister David Parker said: “These projects can proceed faster, provided they meet the normal environmental tests as determined by expert consenting panels. If approved, the nine solar projects will add 1,147 megawatts of power to the national grid at peak output – almost three times the output of the 432 Mw Clyde Dam.”

He continued: “Fast-track was originally intended as a temporary measure, but its success means that the process will be soon become permanent. The Natural and Built Environment Bill, to be passed this term, will provide a fast-track pathway for infrastructure and regionally significant housing projects.”

The department specifically mentioned Harmony Energy Solar Ltd’s projects near Marton, Opunake and Carterton, and Energy Farms Ltd’s projects near Rangitikei and Taranaki, which were granted fast-track approvals in June, and the Rangiriri Solar Farm Project and Waerenga Solar Farm Project, which were referred for approval in April.

New Zealand has a goal of fulfilling 50% of its energy needs with renewables by 2035 and 100% by 2050.

“Solar energy helps keep household power bills lower and, like all renewable electricity development, builds resilience into our energy network,” said Energy Minister Megan Woods.

“Delivery of fast-track referral has been a key part of the Government’s strategy to accelerate economic recovery and boost jobs, while reducing emissions. If approved, these nine renewable solar projects could create up to 2,300 construction jobs.”

Last year, New Zealand-based developer Helios Energy announced a 1GW project pipeline of grid connected solar PV projects. The country’s market is still small; the government’s Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) forecasts that by 2035 solar PV could potentially constitute up to 6% of the country’s energy mix.