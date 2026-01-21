5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The achievement was enabled by Bellevue’s hybrid power system, which combines 27MW of solar PV capacity, 24MW of wind generation with a 15MW/30MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The installation supports backup generation comprising 9MW of diesel capacity and 15MW of gas capacity, serving an average load of 12MW from mining and processing operations at the Western Australian site.

The hybrid power station is owned and operated by off-grid power specialist Zenith Energy under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The solar component features 528 of 5B’s prefabricated ‘Maverick’ solar arrays, which utilise the company’s modular, relocatable technology designed specifically for remote mining applications. Last year, 5B became the first recipient of the Australian government’s AU$1 billion (US$670 million) Solar Sunshot Program for its Maverick technology.

The Maverick system consists of ground-mounted solar arrays of up to 90 PV modules mounted on specially designed frames that can be unfolded and installed with minimal human labour.

The modules are oriented in a concertina shape at a 10-degree tilt and are electrically configured for rapid installation, allowing the solar PV power plant to be constructed with minimal ground disturbance compared to conventional tracking systems.

Bellevue’s power station delivered renewable energy penetration rates of 88.1% in October 2025, 88.1% in November 2025 and 87.2% in December 2025, achieving an overall quarterly average of 87.8% renewable energy.

The 101-hour record surpassed the previous off-grid renewable energy milestone of 84 hours reported in September 2025. The wind turbines commenced production in May 2025, contributing to monthly renewable energy penetration rates exceeding 90%.

Bellevue’s achievement positions the project among Australia’s leading renewable-powered mining operations. The milestone follows similar developments across the sector, including Pacific Energy’s completion of a 61MW solar-wind hybrid system at the Tropicana gold mine, which became Australia’s largest off-grid hybrid power system with 115MW total capacity.

Pacific Energy has also demonstrated the scalability of solar-plus-storage solutions in mining applications through projects such as the 35MW solar installation at Western Australian mining sites.

Meanwhile, Zenith Energy has established itself as a key deployment partner for 5B’s Maverick solar technology, with the companies collaborating on more than 400MW of off-grid and remote power generation projects across Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The partnership includes the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, where Zenith deployed 342 of 5B’s Maverick array systems for a 16MW solar installation that operates on 60% renewable energy.

Net zero achievement and carbon strategy

Bellevue Gold has achieved net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for the calendar year 2025, claiming to be the first gold mine globally to reach this milestone.

The company’s carbon mitigation strategy combines on-site renewable energy generation with emissions reduction measures, supplemented by renewable energy credits and high-quality carbon offsets for hard-to-abate emissions.

The project utilises Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) and Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) employing Savanna fire management methodologies certified by the Clean Energy Regulator.

Bellevue expects to meet the upper end of its forecasted 80-90% renewable energy target for FY26, supported by the power station’s consistent performance and seasonal generation patterns.

The Energy Storage Summit Australia 2026 will be returning to Sydney on 18-19 March. It features keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as the Capacity Investment Scheme, long-duration energy storage, and BESS revenue streams. To secure your tickets and learn more about the event, please visit the official website. PV Tech Premium & ESN Premium subscribers receive an exclusive discount on ticket prices.