Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

By George Heynes
January 21, 2026
Power Plants, Off-Grid, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

News

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

News

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

News

Buyers’ sentiment declines, solar module prices hold steady in Europe in December

News

INDIA SOLAR ROUND-UP: Hartek wins EPC contract, Waaree bags 2GW+ module orders

News

Colombia commits US$1.7 billion to Caribbean grid development, eyes 6GW of renewables

News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
5B became the first recipient of the Australian government’s AU$1 billion Solar Sunshot Program for its Maverick technology. Image: 5B.

Western Australian gold miner Bellevue Gold has claimed to have set a new benchmark for off-grid renewable energy performance, achieving 101 consecutive hours of 100% instantaneous renewable energy during Q4 2025 at one of its gold mines.

According to the ASX-listed company, the milestone, achieved at the Bellevue Gold Project, represents the longest period of continuous renewable energy operation recorded at any off-grid mining facility of comparable scale, to their knowledge.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The achievement was enabled by Bellevue’s hybrid power system, which combines 27MW of solar PV capacity, 24MW of wind generation with a 15MW/30MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The installation supports backup generation comprising 9MW of diesel capacity and 15MW of gas capacity, serving an average load of 12MW from mining and processing operations at the Western Australian site.

The hybrid power station is owned and operated by off-grid power specialist Zenith Energy under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The solar component features 528 of 5B’s prefabricated ‘Maverick’ solar arrays, which utilise the company’s modular, relocatable technology designed specifically for remote mining applications. Last year, 5B became the first recipient of the Australian government’s AU$1 billion (US$670 million) Solar Sunshot Program for its Maverick technology.

The Maverick system consists of ground-mounted solar arrays of up to 90 PV modules mounted on specially designed frames that can be unfolded and installed with minimal human labour.

The modules are oriented in a concertina shape at a 10-degree tilt and are electrically configured for rapid installation, allowing the solar PV power plant to be constructed with minimal ground disturbance compared to conventional tracking systems.

Bellevue’s power station delivered renewable energy penetration rates of 88.1% in October 2025, 88.1% in November 2025 and 87.2% in December 2025, achieving an overall quarterly average of 87.8% renewable energy.

The 101-hour record surpassed the previous off-grid renewable energy milestone of 84 hours reported in September 2025. The wind turbines commenced production in May 2025, contributing to monthly renewable energy penetration rates exceeding 90%.

Bellevue’s achievement positions the project among Australia’s leading renewable-powered mining operations. The milestone follows similar developments across the sector, including Pacific Energy’s completion of a 61MW solar-wind hybrid system at the Tropicana gold mine, which became Australia’s largest off-grid hybrid power system with 115MW total capacity.

Pacific Energy has also demonstrated the scalability of solar-plus-storage solutions in mining applications through projects such as the 35MW solar installation at Western Australian mining sites.

Meanwhile, Zenith Energy has established itself as a key deployment partner for 5B’s Maverick solar technology, with the companies collaborating on more than 400MW of off-grid and remote power generation projects across Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The partnership includes the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, where Zenith deployed 342 of 5B’s Maverick array systems for a 16MW solar installation that operates on 60% renewable energy.

Net zero achievement and carbon strategy

Bellevue Gold has achieved net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for the calendar year 2025, claiming to be the first gold mine globally to reach this milestone.

The company’s carbon mitigation strategy combines on-site renewable energy generation with emissions reduction measures, supplemented by renewable energy credits and high-quality carbon offsets for hard-to-abate emissions.

The project utilises Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) and Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) employing Savanna fire management methodologies certified by the Clean Energy Regulator.

Bellevue expects to meet the upper end of its forecasted 80-90% renewable energy target for FY26, supported by the power station’s consistent performance and seasonal generation patterns.

The Energy Storage Summit Australia 2026 will be returning to Sydney on 18-19 March. It features keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as the Capacity Investment Scheme, long-duration energy storage, and BESS revenue streams. To secure your tickets and learn more about the event, please visit the official website. PV Tech Premium & ESN Premium subscribers receive an exclusive discount on ticket prices.

5b, australia, bess, energy storage, hybrid, maverick, mining, off-grid, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Image: Flickr.

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

January 20, 2026
The European Commission has released its proposal to revise its Cybersecurity Act (CSA), which includes provisions to exclude “high-risk” companies and components from European supply chains.
The portfolio comprises commercial and community solar assets spread across multiple US markets. Image: Radial Power

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

January 20, 2026
Radial Power has secured US$355 million from Goldman Sachs for 214MW of distributed solar across 106 projects nationwide.
Solar panels in India.

INDIA SOLAR ROUND-UP: Hartek wins EPC contract, Waaree bags 2GW+ module orders

January 20, 2026
INDIA ROUND-UP: Hartek Power, Waaree Energies, Kosol Energie and IREDA secured major solar and renewable energy deals, including EPC contracts, multi-gigawatt module orders, multi-billion-dollar investments, and international project financing.
Image: CleanPeak Energy.

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

January 20, 2026
CleanPeak Energy has completed the acquisition of five solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) development sites in New South Wales from Fortitude Renewables, adding 25MW of solar capacity and 100MWh of battery storage to its portfolio.
A Sunpower project.

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

January 19, 2026
US solar firm SunPower has signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based residential and commercial installer Cobalt Power Systems in an all-equity transaction. 
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 19, 2026
Egyptian manufacturing firm Kemet has signed a deal with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL Technologies to build a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing hub in the country.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

News

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA