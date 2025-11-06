Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pacific Energy completes solar module installation at 35MW plant in Western Australia

By George Heynes
November 6, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

News

Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

News

European PV module prices stabilise ‘at the bottom’ in October

News

Osaka Gas and Sonnedix to build BESS at 38.7MW solar PV project in Japan

News

Pacific Energy completes solar module installation at 35MW plant in Western Australia

News

Has the time once again arrived for utility-scale silicon carbide?

Features, Interviews, News

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

News

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

Features, Guest Blog

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

News

Solv Energy to build 209MW Texas solar project for Sol Systems

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The state’s mining sector has become a significant driver of solar PV deployment. Image: Pacific Energy, via LinkedIn.

Renewable energy developer Pacific Energy has completed the installation of all 66,000 solar modules for a 35MW solar PV plant at a Western Australian mining site.

The PV plant will form part of a hybrid renewable energy system at the project, which is located at Gold Fields’ St Ives mine site. Pacific Energy has confirmed that all civil works and mechanical installations have been completed at the site, with electrical work nearing completion ahead of commissioning, scheduled to begin in December.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The St Ives solar installation represents Gold Fields’ first renewable energy project to be managed in-house.

When operational, the solar component will exceed the capacity of Pacific Energy’s 61MW hybrid power system at Tropicana gold mine, which came online earlier this year and currently holds the distinction of being Australia’s largest off-grid hybrid power system with a 24MW solar farm component.

Pacific Energy invests in Western Australia

The completion of panel installation at St Ives demonstrates Pacific Energy’s expanding presence in Western Australia’s mining sector, where the company has been developing multiple renewable energy projects to support the decarbonisation efforts of mining operations.

The Perth-based company previously announced the 35MW solar PV plant as part of its growing portfolio of hybrid power systems, designed to reduce the reliance of mining operations on fossil fuels.

Pacific Energy has also secured contracts beyond the mining sector, including a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Horizon Power to supply Exmouth with 80% renewable energy from solar PV in the Gascoyne region through a hybrid system comprising a 9.6MW solar farm, a 49.6 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and a 7MW gas power station.

The St Ives project reflects broader trends in Western Australia’s mining industry, where companies are increasingly adopting renewable energy solutions to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions.

The state’s mining sector has become a significant driver of solar PV deployment, with projects ranging from small-scale installations to large utility-scale developments designed to power energy-intensive mining operations.

In Volume 42 of PV Tech Power, PV Tech explored the use of solar PV in Australia’s mines and how the technology is helping unlock the country’s green metals opportunity.

hybrid, mine, mining, modules, pacific energy, WEM, western australia

Read Next

Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

November 4, 2025
The Australia government will require energy retailers to provide free solar electricity to households during peak daytime generation periods.
Close view of Sun Energy's 132MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, Australia

Australia: Sun Energy’s 132MW Merredin solar PV plant leads performance ranking in October

November 3, 2025
Solar developer Sun Energy’s 100MW Merredin solar project in Western Australia has been the best-performing PV plant in October 2025, according to data from research firm Rystad Energy.
Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia commits to recycling one million modules from 400MW solar PV power plant

October 31, 2025
Acen Australia has committed to recycling around one million solar modules from its 400MW Stubbo solar PV power plant in New South Wales.
Images from PV ModuleTech Europe 2024.

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

October 28, 2025
Navigating module procurement in this financial environment will be a key topic of conversation at the PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 event.
Frontier Energy's Bristol Springs solar project will have a power capacity of 114MW. Image: Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

October 8, 2025
Frontier Energy plans to expand its Waroona Renewable Energy Project into a renewable energy precinct by 2031, targeting up to 1GW solar.
Solar module testing.
Premium

Breaking point: understanding and preventing PV module glass fracture

September 30, 2025
VDE Americas' David Devir looks at the origins of the supersized PV glass problem and considers how the industry can return to reliability.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

News

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

News

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

News

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

Features, Guest Blog

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany