Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pacific Energy completes 61MW solar-wind hybrid to power Western Australian gold mine

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Off-Grid, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

News

PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

News

Meta inks purchase agreement for 150MW floating PV project in Singapore, continues Texas expansion

News

US: Heterojunction module prices go down, TOPCon stays steady at US$0.26/W

News

FTC Solar reports quarter-on-quarter revenue growth to US$13.2 million in Q4

News

Solar cell origin impacts module prices in the US

News

Pacific Energy completes 61MW solar-wind hybrid to power Western Australian gold mine

News

Agrivoltaics: towards the optimisation of the solar resource for energy and food

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Spain allocates more than €210 million to solar PV manufacturing

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Tropicana gold mine is co-owned by AngloGold Ashanti Australia and Regis Resources. Image: Pacific Energy.

Pacific Energy, a distributed energy company, has completed developing a 61MW solar-wind hybrid renewable energy generation project to power a gold mine in Western Australia.

The hybrid power system, delivered under a new 10-year build-own-operate agreement, adds 61MW of renewable energy generation to an existing 54MW gas-fired power station at the Tropicana mine located 330km northeast of Kalgoorlie, at the junction of the Yilgarn Craton and the Fraser Range Mobile Belt.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The mine is co-owned by global gold mining companies AngloGold Ashanti Australia and Regis Resources, which have a 70% and 30% stake, respectively.

For AngloGold Ashanti, this represents the first-of-its-kind implementation at one of its mines. The company is targeting a global 30% carbon emission reduction target by 2030.

The hybrid plant features a 24MW solar PV plant, four 6MW wind turbines and a 13MW grid-forming battery energy storage system (BESS). Combined with the gas-fired plant, Pacific Energy claims this is Australia’s largest off-grid hybrid system for powering a mine with a capacity of 115MW.

Jamie Cullen, chief executive of Pacific Energy, said that the hybrid asset had already been operating above its projected targets and commenced commercial operations in February 2025.

“The new assets have already generated over 38,000MWh of renewable energy, and that’s mostly while we were still bringing the equipment online,” Cullen said.

“We’re also on track to displace an average of more than 1,100 terajoules of gas with solar and wind-generated power every year, and we expect to almost entirely displace diesel, which is now there purely for emergencies.”

A core aspect of the hybrid project is the integration of an intelligent control solution, the BESS and virtual synchronous machine technologies. This helps stabilise the power station and replaces legacy technologies such as thermal-powered spinning reserves and synchronous condenser units.

The result means that Tropicana’s mining operations can be powered using solar, wind and the BESS for extended periods.

A rise in solar PV deployed at Australian mines

Last year, Pacific Energy penned a deal with mining company Gold Fields to deliver a 35MW solar PV power plant at the St Ives mine site, located around 80km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region.

The company also secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with Horizon Power, Western Australia’s energy provider, that would see Exmouth run on 80% solar PV-derived renewable energy in the Gascoyne region.

As part of the project, a new hybrid system comprising a 9.6MW solar PV power plant, a 49.6MWh BESS and a 7MW gas power station would be developed. 

Last week, PV Tech reported that Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian mining giant, had submitted plans for a 644MW solar PV power plant in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia to power its iron ore operations.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
australia, mine, mining, pacific energy, pv power plants, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Avangrid's True North project adds to Meta's solar PV offtake tab in Texas. Image: Avangrid

Meta inks purchase agreement for 150MW floating PV project in Singapore, continues Texas expansion

April 1, 2025
US data and technology giant Meta has signed a renewable energy purchase agreement (REPA) for a 150MWp floating solar project in Singapore.
Image: Edify Energy.

Edify Energy submits 80MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

March 31, 2025
Edify Energy has submitted an 80MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the Australian government’s EPBC Act.
Image: Elgin Energy.

Victoria fast-tracks approval for 330MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 28, 2025
Developer Elgin Energy's 330MW Barwon Solar Farm has become the latest project to be fast-tracked by the Victoria government in Australia.
Fortescue-Metals-Group-210521-Solomon-015-768x512

Fortescue proposes 644MW solar PV plant to decarbonise mining operations in Western Australia

March 28, 2025
Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian mining giant, has submitted plans for a 644MW solar PV power plant in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia to the state Environmental Protection Authority for approval.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.
Premium

PV manufacturers hope for the best on IRA as Trump fires first shots against US producers

March 27, 2025
ANALYSIS: As President Trump makes his first move to reduce support for US PV manufacturing, attention is turning to the far more significant Inflation Reduction Act.
The site of the Zen Energy Solar River project in Australia.

HDRE and ZEN Energy JV to build 795MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Australia

March 27, 2025
HDRE and ZEN Energy have secured a 795MW greenfield solar PV and energy storage portfolio spanning four projects in Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Spain allocates more than €210 million to solar PV manufacturing

News

Edify Energy submits 80MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Trinasolar develops 808W solar module using perovskite/silicon tandem cells

News

Waaree commissions 5.4GW cell manufacturing facility in India

News

Gstar receives PV wafer equipment at 3GW plant in Indonesia

News

Agrivoltaics: towards the optimisation of the solar resource for energy and food

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.