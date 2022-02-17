Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Canada wins USMCA trade dispute with the US, aims to ensure ‘full benefit’ for its solar industry

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

News

New South Wales receives 40GW of applications for new renewable energy zone, representing a US$72bn investment

News

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

News

Meyer Burger to replace CFO again as newly appointed incumbent steps down

News

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The HyDeal Ambition platform is a European consortium which aims to bring the cost of green hydrogen down to fossil-fuel levels via facilities like Toshiba’s pilot solar-to-hydrogen project in Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Image: Toshiba.

A green hydrogen hub has been launched in Spain that will have a 7.4GW electrolysis capacity powered from 9.5GW of solar power by 2030.

Due to start production in 2025, the HyDeal España hub is the first industrial implementation of the HyDeal Ambition platform, a European consortium which aims to bring the cost of green hydrogen down to fossil-fuel levels.

It plans to do so via a platform with 67GW of electrolysis capacity, powered from 95GW of solar, in what the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has ranked as the largest green hydrogen programme in the world.

The hydrogen produced at the HyDeal España hub already has guaranteed offtakers, with steel maker ArcelorMittal and fertiliser producer Fertiberia backing the project as well as Spanish natural gas company Enagas and green hydrogen developer DH2 Energy.

HyDeal España was officially incorporated as an industrial joint venture (JV) in November 2021 following a one-year prefeasibility study and will deliver green hydrogen to an industrial complex in Asturias, Northern Spain.

ArcelorMittal and Grupo Fertiberia – “together with other large hydrogen clients set to join the project” – plan to purchase 6.6 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen over 20 years to produce steel, ammonia, fertilisers and other industrial and energy products.

“HyDeal España is the first concrete implementation of the 1.5 €/kg green hydrogen system announced in February 2021,” said Thierry Lepercq, chairman of the JV and spokesperson for HyDeal Ambition.

Lepercq said green hydrogen was “now a full-fledged commodity, able to compete with coal, oil and natural gas in both costs and volumes”.

José Manuel Arias, chairman ArcelorMittal Spain, said the project “will be able to offer a supply, in competitive conditions, of hydrogen obtained using renewable energy sources, which will be key to enabling us to achieve our 50% CO2 emissions reduction target in our Spanish operations by 2030.”

Enagás’ CEO Marcelino Oreja said the company already participates in more than 30 hydrogen-related projects throughout Spain and that “HyDeal España is one of the most important”.

This year could be a tipping point for Europe’s green hydrogen sector, with a flurry of activity predicted if the necessary policy environment is achieved, according to research and consulting firm Delta-EE

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
arcelormittal, green hydrogen, green hydrogen production, grupo fertiberia, HyDeal Ambition, hydeal espana

Read Next

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

February 1, 2022
This year could be a tipping point for Europe’s green hydrogen sector, with a flurry of activity predicted if the necessary policy environment is achieved, according to research and consulting firm Delta-EE.

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

January 19, 2022
US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy has closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

January 18, 2022
Hive Hydrogen and Linde plc have teamed up to establish the “world’s largest green ammonia export plant” in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa that will have a 780,000 ton/year production capacity.

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

January 17, 2022
Oman has signed an agreement with energy major bp that will support the potential development of multiple gigawatts of renewables and green hydrogen in the Middle Eastern country by 2030.

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

January 13, 2022
Reliance Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for a total investment of INR5.955 lakh crore (US$80 billion) over 10-15 years to establish 100GW of renewables and set up green technology manufacturing facilities in the state.

Green hydrogen sector set to benefit from upcoming electrolyser manufacturing ramp-up

January 12, 2022
Despite a current shortage of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, the global green hydrogen sector is poised to benefit from a rapid ramp-up in electrolyser output over the coming years, according to Fitch Solutions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

News

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.