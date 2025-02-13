Subscribe To Premium
Huasun inks 3GW HJT module deal for Hongyang Group integrated energy project

By JP Casey
IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

LONGi, Jinko Solar, Waaree Energies involved in latest solar patent disputes

Origami Solar starts US steel frame production days after 25% metal tariff announced

Huasun inks 3GW HJT module deal for Hongyang Group integrated energy project

‘PV needs to be agile’: Solargis on smarter use of data in solar asset management

Australia greenlights over 4.3GW of renewable energy generation investment in 2024

Addressing the growing cybersecurity concerns within solar

Spain adds 1.4GW of self-consumption PV in 2024

US solar ‘dramatically underprepared’ for hail threat – VDE Americas

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar for alleged patent infringement, demands US$144.7 million

The HJT modules will be used to power the Hongyan Group’s solar, storage and green hydrogen production facilities in Xinjiang. Image: Huasun.

Chinese module manufacturer Huasun has signed a deal to supply more than 3GW of heterojunction technology (HJT) modules to a number of projects owned by the Hongyang New Energy Development Group.

Under the framework agreement, Huasun will deliver its range of Himalaya G12-132 modules, which have a maximum power output of 768.9W and a conversion efficiency of 24.75%. The company said the order was its largest single supply contract to date in terms of capacity of modules delivered.

The products will be used to power the Hongyan Group’s integrated solar-storage-hydrogen-ammonia-methanol projects in Ili and Altay, in China’s Xinjiang province.

Huasun said it expected to complete delivery of the modules by the end of 2026. It noted that some of the projects would use “vertical installation” to make the most of the modules’ bifaciality.

This will be the group’s first acquisition of HJT modules, and the use of solar in hydrogen production is a significant development for both industries.

Last year, Aurora Energy Research’s Panos Kefalas wrote a piece for PV Tech, detailing how the growth green hydrogen sector could encourage a new wave of interest in solar deployments, and in July, the Climate Impact Corporation announced plans to power 10GW of green hydrogen projects in Australia with solar PV.

The news follows a swathe of new module supply deals involving Huasun, including a 1.5GW HJT supply deal in Malaysia and a 1GW floating solar module supply agreement in China. The company has made a number of commitments to expanding its HJT production capacity in recent years and now has an annual production capacity of 20GW, alongside more than 10GW of cumulative HJT shipments.

